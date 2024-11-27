Deglazing Your Pan With Wine Leads To The Best Thanksgiving Gravy

While gravy might not be the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving feast, it certainly sets the tone for the meal. As its humble boat sails around the table, diners add it to everything from the Thanksgiving turkey to the green beans, mashed potatoes, and other hot sides. Gravy is a pan sauce made with a process called deglazing. After you've cooked meat or vegetables in a pan on the stovetop, you typically add a little broth or other liquid and a thickener, such as corn starch. As it sizzles on high heat, the mixture melts into gravy.

You can really turn heads this holiday season by deglazing your pan with wine instead of beer, broth, vinegar, or water. The alcohol will vaporize during the deglazing process, leaving you with a complex, unique, and flavorful gravy that complements the rest of your meal. Wine is one of the best liquids to use when you're deglazing because its result is somewhere in the middle of broth and vinegar. Its acidity adds depth and complexity to the sauce you're creating. Wine also breaks down fats, ensuring you get all of the flavor out of your deglazing process.