Should You Ever Add Water To Whiskey? An Expert Weighs In
Whiskey tasting has a certain allure to it, which is why you don't want to be caught making one of many whiskey tasting mistakes. Of course, we all have our own tastes, and one "rule" or another might not jive with you; but for the most part, these guidelines are in place to try to give you the most optimal whiskey tasting experience. Whether it's bourbon, Scotch, or whatever your preferred whiskey may be, you want to get the most from your tasting. But there's one practice that continues to divide opinion, and that's the question of whether you should add water to your whiskey or not.
To get to the bottom of this, Chowhound reached out to Chris Blatner, the executive bourbon steward and founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC. He made sure to highlight the fact that having a little water with your whiskey isn't the only factor at play — the temperature of that water matters, too. "Temperature absolutely changes how whiskey shows itself," Blatner said. "Cold water can tighten things up by muting aroma and dulling flavors. Room-temperature water can open those layers and let the whiskey breathe." So while room temperature water gets a leg up, Blatner notes that cold water still has its uses. "On a hot day, or with a pour that's too hot or spicy for your palate, a little chill can make the sip more refreshing and approachable," he said. In short, use what works for your tastebuds.
How (and how much) should you add to your whiskey?
As Chris Blatner made note of, adding some water to your whiskey can really help to "open up" a liquid that's been sitting in a cask for years on end. But on the other side of that proverbial coin, you don't want to have so much water that you dilute or ruin your whiskey — especially if you're at a bar, where prices can run high. So what does an expert think about this? He likes to take the cautious approach.
"Go slow," Blatner explained. "Start with a few drops of room-temperature water, swirl, and give it a sniff before tasting again." He explained that "that small change can release hidden aromas and round off the alcohol heat. You're not diluting, you're unlocking." It should definitely be noted that a few drops go a long way when you consider the 1 to 2 ounce standard serving of whiskey — so adding just a couple and tasting as you go is sage advice. Alternatively, you could also order a "back" of water alongside your whiskey. Most importantly, though, remember that it's all to suit your own enjoyment. As Blatner stated, "whiskey is meant to be enjoyed, not overanalyzed every time you drink it."