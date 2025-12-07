Should You Ever Add Water To Whiskey? An Expert Weighs In

Whiskey tasting has a certain allure to it, which is why you don't want to be caught making one of many whiskey tasting mistakes. Of course, we all have our own tastes, and one "rule" or another might not jive with you; but for the most part, these guidelines are in place to try to give you the most optimal whiskey tasting experience. Whether it's bourbon, Scotch, or whatever your preferred whiskey may be, you want to get the most from your tasting. But there's one practice that continues to divide opinion, and that's the question of whether you should add water to your whiskey or not.

To get to the bottom of this, Chowhound reached out to Chris Blatner, the executive bourbon steward and founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC. He made sure to highlight the fact that having a little water with your whiskey isn't the only factor at play — the temperature of that water matters, too. "Temperature absolutely changes how whiskey shows itself," Blatner said. "Cold water can tighten things up by muting aroma and dulling flavors. Room-temperature water can open those layers and let the whiskey breathe." So while room temperature water gets a leg up, Blatner notes that cold water still has its uses. "On a hot day, or with a pour that's too hot or spicy for your palate, a little chill can make the sip more refreshing and approachable," he said. In short, use what works for your tastebuds.