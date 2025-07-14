What It Means To Order A 'Back' With Bourbon On The Rocks
It doesn't take an expert to enjoy a nice whiskey, but there are a slew of tips and tricks that can further enliven the experience. Bourbon drinkers tend to be quite opinionated, not to mention the enthusiasts who swear up and down that they've perfected the rules to follow when buying bourbon. Therefore, the long-fought debate about whether or not the dilution of ice negatively impacts the whiskey drinking experience prevails. A phrase worth knowing in this argument is the term "water back."
This refers to a small glass of water served alongside your whiskey over ice. It can be soda in other cases (a "soda back"), or a variety of behind-the-bar standards such as pineapple or orange juice. The "back" is then sipped side-by-side with the liquor, in two different glasses. Enjoyers can also combine backs with the bourbon slowly, or all in one go. In addition to ordering a "beer back," bar guests can opt for another classic drink combination: The boilermaker.
Over-dilution with backs might ruin your bourbon-drinking experience
While "back" is a common word in the drinks world, there are some phrases and drink names specific to set types of liquor. For example, if one were to order a pickleback, it near-always come served as a shot of house whiskey paralleled with a shot of pickle juice, nicely rounding off the different flavors. Surprisingly, pickle juice makes a tasty addition to the liquor on a scientific level — as opposed to purely personal preference. The briney, sour juice happens to seamlessly complement the bitter, woody flavors in most whiskeys. Word of advice: Don't ask for a pickleback with higher-price sipping whiskeys — lest you intend on giving your bartender a heart attack.
When it comes to personal drinking preferences, a water back is just another example of the many ways to drink bourbon. Professionals in the whiskey world have been adamant about enjoyers taking the risk of splashing a bit of water into their bourbon of choice since it helps open the flavors as they sip. Many also opt for backs such as ginger beer, soda water, Coke, and lemonade — not to mention slightly pricier (but equally tasty) backs such as amaro or sweet vermouth. Regardless of your personal preference, the prevailing guidance is to add your back bit-by-bit so as not to accidentally over-dilute your drink. Try out some new combinations, or stick to what you like. There really is no wrong way to enjoy a good bourbon.