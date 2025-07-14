What It Means To Order A 'Back' With Bourbon On The Rocks

While "back" is a common word in the drinks world, there are some phrases and drink names specific to set types of liquor. For example, if one were to order a pickleback, it near-always come served as a shot of house whiskey paralleled with a shot of pickle juice, nicely rounding off the different flavors. Surprisingly, pickle juice makes a tasty addition to the liquor on a scientific level — as opposed to purely personal preference. The briney, sour juice happens to seamlessly complement the bitter, woody flavors in most whiskeys. Word of advice: Don't ask for a pickleback with higher-price sipping whiskeys — lest you intend on giving your bartender a heart attack.

When it comes to personal drinking preferences, a water back is just another example of the many ways to drink bourbon. Professionals in the whiskey world have been adamant about enjoyers taking the risk of splashing a bit of water into their bourbon of choice since it helps open the flavors as they sip. Many also opt for backs such as ginger beer, soda water, Coke, and lemonade — not to mention slightly pricier (but equally tasty) backs such as amaro or sweet vermouth. Regardless of your personal preference, the prevailing guidance is to add your back bit-by-bit so as not to accidentally over-dilute your drink. Try out some new combinations, or stick to what you like. There really is no wrong way to enjoy a good bourbon.