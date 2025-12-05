Why You Should Think Twice Before Investing In Matte-Finish Cabinets

There's a lot to love about matte kitchen cabinets — they soften your kitchen's aesthetic, give it a lot more visual texture, and do a pretty great job at hiding smudges and scuffs. There's a lot about them that might not exactly be to your liking, however, including the fact that they're a little harder to clean and may have chipping issues depending on what was used to achieve the finish. There's also the issue of cost; the special coatings used to achieve a matte finish are pricier than a regular paint job.

But there's one con to matte finishes that more people need to talk about, and that's how they can make your kitchen feel smaller. Matte kitchen cabinets can make a room darker because the finish has a mildly rough texture that scatters light instead of directly reflecting it. With less light bouncing around, you effectively see less of the kitchen, making it appear smaller to the eye. While it may not be among the worst design choices you can make in a kitchen, the effect does get more pronounced if you're working with limited space to begin with.

If you want some of the benefits of a matte finish without compromising the visual space of your kitchen, you might want to try an alternative like semi-gloss paint. The finish can hide smudges while also offering a little bit of light reflection. You can also try a satin finish, which is a step below semi-gloss in its reflectivity, but still offers a similarly soft elegance to matte.