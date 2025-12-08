The Clever Holiday Hack For Hosting In Smaller Spaces
There's nothing quite like a party to evoke holiday cheer during the merriest season of the year. But it may be a different story if you're the one hosting. Aside from preparing the perfect dinner spread, stocking up on stout beers that will get you in the holiday spirit, or building the funkiest holiday-themed playlist to ever exist, you also have to make sure your home is ready for visitors. And though you might think a smaller space means a shorter guest list — you just need a clever holiday hack.
Setting up an open house is the way to go, which means writing down flexible hours on the invite. You can crack open a window of time for them to visit — say, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. — so not everyone's knocking on your door at the same time. This allows guests to pop in and out of the party, so the wave of people flows smoothly, avoiding overcrowding.
If your inner Virgo is begging for a more structured flow, consider assigning time blocks for your guests: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for family, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for college friends, and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for your work friends, and so on. Alternatively, let them choose when it's most convenient to swing by when they RSVP. You might find it a bit awkward to ask, but it shows great effort on your part and expresses how much you want to spend time with the people you care about.
Tips for a successful open house party
The biggest mistake when planning a dinner party is biting off more than you can chew — and we're not talking about the appetizers. Make sure you're not organizing your next high school reunion; be realistic with the numbers. And of course, don't forget to prepare a menu that's sure to make headlines. Buffet-style catering is the smartest choice when hosting big events, and it's a practical option for your holiday open house party, too. You don't have to serve big batches of entrées to feed your passing guests; some light finger food should do the trick. They're generally more cost-efficient and easier to prepare, so there's less burden on your part.
Options that go well with buzzy drinks you're planning to serve can lead you right to the perfectly curated menu. A charcuterie board and glass of wine are an unbeatable pairing, while mini mac and cheese goes well with classic chardonnay. Lumpia, a traditional Filipino spring roll dish, is great to pair with beer. If you want less preparation, though, steer clear of drinks you have to craft yourself, like cocktails. Don't forget to plan activities, too. You can host a game night, preferably something where people can jump right in whenever they arrive — like Pictionary and Jenga — and consider other setups like a photo booth or designated dance floor. You might make the party so fun guests will be begging you to host the next holiday party, too.