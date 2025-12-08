The Clever Holiday Hack For Hosting In Smaller Spaces

There's nothing quite like a party to evoke holiday cheer during the merriest season of the year. But it may be a different story if you're the one hosting. Aside from preparing the perfect dinner spread, stocking up on stout beers that will get you in the holiday spirit, or building the funkiest holiday-themed playlist to ever exist, you also have to make sure your home is ready for visitors. And though you might think a smaller space means a shorter guest list — you just need a clever holiday hack.

Setting up an open house is the way to go, which means writing down flexible hours on the invite. You can crack open a window of time for them to visit — say, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. — so not everyone's knocking on your door at the same time. This allows guests to pop in and out of the party, so the wave of people flows smoothly, avoiding overcrowding.

If your inner Virgo is begging for a more structured flow, consider assigning time blocks for your guests: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for family, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for college friends, and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for your work friends, and so on. Alternatively, let them choose when it's most convenient to swing by when they RSVP. You might find it a bit awkward to ask, but it shows great effort on your part and expresses how much you want to spend time with the people you care about.