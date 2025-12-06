The 3 Dishes You Can Make Ahead Of Christmas Dinner To Save Time According To Gordon Ramsay

The holiday season is finally here — and for many of us, it can be tough to figure out how to find enough hours in a day to manage the logistics of hosting. Thankfully, there are several tips and tricks you can use to get ahead of Christmas dinner prep that will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying time with your family and friends. In a YouTube video, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared how he prepares stuffing, truffles, and cranberry and applesauce ahead of time to reduce Christmas dinner stress.

Ramsay's British-style stuffing is a bit different than what's typically served in the United States, as it's not quite as simple as bread that's stuffed into a bird while it bakes. In the video, he creates a pork, apricot, pistachio, and sausage stuffing. It's sweet, salty, and full of rich flavor that pairs well with his caramelized cranberry sauce (more on that in a moment). If you're going with an Americanized version, try baking your stuffing in a slow cooker; it's a hands-off way to get the same end result as using your oven.