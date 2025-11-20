Skip The Oven And Make Your Stuffing With This Kitchen Appliance Instead. (It's So Easy)
There's no doubt that stuffing is an anticipated, go-to dish on your Thanksgiving table. However, turkey and other sides also get a lot of attention, taking up prime space in the oven. If you need the extra real estate on your stove to prepare the turkey and side dishes, you can cook your stuffing in an entirely different, easy way, using another appliance.
Turn to your slow cooker to prepare a batch of stuffing for convenience this holiday season. To make a classic stuffing, start by choosing the ingredients you'd like to use, including a cubed bread that can absorb moisture. You can get creative by using raisin bread or other specialty bread; just select a loaf that is dry and hearty. Include aromatics like onion and celery, butter or other fat such as olive oil, herbs and spices, eggs as a binder, and broth or stock for extra flavor. When you get ready to prepare these ingredients, there are some mistakes you need to avoid to make homemade stuffing, just as when you prepare it in a conventional way.
It's important to sauté your vegetables until soft before combining them with the cubed bread and seasoning, including sage for a traditional flavor. Then, mix in the broth and eggs, and set in the slow cooker to cook on low for three to four hours until the stuffing reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Voilà, easy stuffing that will keep warm until you're ready to serve it.
Variations to consider for easy and flavorful holiday stuffing
There are numerous flavorful additions to consider that will make your stuffing shine. One option is to use an expert-approved ingredient to enhance your stuffing, a topping called Chinese olive vegetable. This ingredient, made of olives, mustard, and vegetables, infuses the stuffing with umami flavor. If you're not familiar with it, you can substitute conventional olives and add spices such as cumin, saffron, paprika, and a little lemon. You might also mix in some cooked sausage, adding it in with the aromatics. Consider mixing in dried fruits and get creative for a fun twist on a classic dish.
If you're really seeking convenience, you can make boxed stuffing in the slow cooker, too. Use your favorite variety and add the required amount of water or broth, then butter or other fat to the cooker and heat on high, until very hot. Then toss in your stuffing mix, including any extra spices to enhance the flavor. Use additional ingredients such as aromatics, sausage, or include fruits such as cranberries, by cooking them separately and mixing them in when the stuffing is finished.
You might wonder about making stuffing versus dressing for your family meal. Technically, there's a difference between stuffing and dressing. Stuffing was traditionally cooked directly in the cavity of the bird, while dressing was prepared separately. The terms are often confused, but it's now generally considered safer to cook stuffing on its own rather than in the turkey.