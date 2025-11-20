Skip The Oven And Make Your Stuffing With This Kitchen Appliance Instead. (It's So Easy)

There's no doubt that stuffing is an anticipated, go-to dish on your Thanksgiving table. However, turkey and other sides also get a lot of attention, taking up prime space in the oven. If you need the extra real estate on your stove to prepare the turkey and side dishes, you can cook your stuffing in an entirely different, easy way, using another appliance.

Turn to your slow cooker to prepare a batch of stuffing for convenience this holiday season. To make a classic stuffing, start by choosing the ingredients you'd like to use, including a cubed bread that can absorb moisture. You can get creative by using raisin bread or other specialty bread; just select a loaf that is dry and hearty. Include aromatics like onion and celery, butter or other fat such as olive oil, herbs and spices, eggs as a binder, and broth or stock for extra flavor. When you get ready to prepare these ingredients, there are some mistakes you need to avoid to make homemade stuffing, just as when you prepare it in a conventional way.

It's important to sauté your vegetables until soft before combining them with the cubed bread and seasoning, including sage for a traditional flavor. Then, mix in the broth and eggs, and set in the slow cooker to cook on low for three to four hours until the stuffing reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Voilà, easy stuffing that will keep warm until you're ready to serve it.