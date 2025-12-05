The Gingerbread White House That's Been A Tradition Since The 1960s

Gingerbread houses are a quintessential Christmas tradition. Their fascinating roots can be traced back to the 19th century in Germany, and they have now proliferated into a festive tradition all over the globe. The White House has its fair share of adaptations, which all started in 1969 during President Richard Nixon's administration.

If you have any idea what gingerbread White Houses looked like in recent years, you'd see that this festive display of creativity has come a long way. The first version drew inspiration from the classic German A-frame house that looks like a perfect triangle. Despite its modest size, it was certainly meticulously designed, with holiday-themed embellishments that wrapped up the holiday spirit into one visual feast. Since then, it has been annually placed in the State Dining Room, sitting on the eagle console table.

Expectedly, gingerbread White Houses became even more extravagant as the years went on, so much so that Executive Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier created a near 100-pound masterpiece in 1993. What's even more impressive is that it was built to be proportionate to the actual White House, just a tad smaller and sweeter. But it wasn't exactly the designated sweet treat to punctuate the favorite meals of first families during the holidays, since the lavish candy work is mainly used for decor. No sources have said exactly what the White House does with it after the season, though some speculate that it's torn apart and stored, perhaps to recycle some parts for the next holiday.