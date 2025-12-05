The Gingerbread White House That's Been A Tradition Since The 1960s
Gingerbread houses are a quintessential Christmas tradition. Their fascinating roots can be traced back to the 19th century in Germany, and they have now proliferated into a festive tradition all over the globe. The White House has its fair share of adaptations, which all started in 1969 during President Richard Nixon's administration.
If you have any idea what gingerbread White Houses looked like in recent years, you'd see that this festive display of creativity has come a long way. The first version drew inspiration from the classic German A-frame house that looks like a perfect triangle. Despite its modest size, it was certainly meticulously designed, with holiday-themed embellishments that wrapped up the holiday spirit into one visual feast. Since then, it has been annually placed in the State Dining Room, sitting on the eagle console table.
Expectedly, gingerbread White Houses became even more extravagant as the years went on, so much so that Executive Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier created a near 100-pound masterpiece in 1993. What's even more impressive is that it was built to be proportionate to the actual White House, just a tad smaller and sweeter. But it wasn't exactly the designated sweet treat to punctuate the favorite meals of first families during the holidays, since the lavish candy work is mainly used for decor. No sources have said exactly what the White House does with it after the season, though some speculate that it's torn apart and stored, perhaps to recycle some parts for the next holiday.
How the gingerbread White House is prepared every year
The unveiling of the gingerbread White House marks the start of the holiday season, but since the White House can be busy with multiple events throughout the months and there are only a handful of pastry staff, preparations start as early as June. It begins with the compilation of ingredients — as it normally would — specifically for the fruitcakes. It might sound suspicious to use fruitcake that was made months ago, but it's pretty normal. You can definitely revive a fruitcake that's been sitting for years, after all, so these sweet little treats have a long shelf life.
Of course, the gingerbread cookies themselves are the star of the edible architecture. Cake bases, fillings, ganache, and decorations are assembled as well. But one of the last elements to be prepared are the 25 to 30 sheet pans of gingerbread, which are the base for all the magic that's about to ensue for the holiday decor press preview and reception.
The first lady approves the design sometime in November before they actually start assembling the gingerbread White House as part of the annual tradition. First ladies being in the forefront of food and holiday traditions isn't entirely new. There was a former first lady who made ice cream a White House staple, for instance. Upon approval, construction begins around the Thanksgiving season, and once it has been set up in the State Dining Room, it's ready to be enjoyed by all — and the pastry staff can finally rest before they do it all over again.