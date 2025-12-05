One Of The Worst Kitchen Remodeling Mistakes People Make During Planning
Planning a kitchen remodel requires plenty of attention. You need to take accurate measurements, understand the style and vibe you're looking for, and do so much shopping and choosing. Plenty of kitchen remodel mistakes can be made, but one of the worst things you can do before starting this project is underestimating the total cost.
Prior to any construction, you should come up with a budget and an understanding of how much each aspect of the kitchen costs. Cabinetry is the most expensive part of a renovation, and countertops, appliances, and flooring are big points to consider, too. But make sure your budget accurately predicts the labor costs and has some extra money for any unexpected issues as well.
Besides those major expenses, consider what else your kitchen needs. Are you installing a backsplash, custom hardware, or any high-end features like a pot filler over the stove? Every small expense adds up, so it's best to meet with a contractor to go over any questions and the possible costs associated with your entire remodel. From there, you can better predict what your budget will actually cover and decide if you need to take on some upgrades that don't cost extra money.
Hidden costs in your kitchen remodel
If you ever plan on moving, keep the renovation timeless and don't pay too much attention to current trends. However, don't just consider the cosmetic work of the remodel when budgeting. There are actually many hidden costs that you should be aware of.
If you have an electric stove but prefer gas, then it's a bigger renovation than just installing the stove. You also need to install a gas line, and depending on how easy that is on your property, it can make a difference in the total cost. You might also need a range hood that can handle the gas; consult with a professional to better understand what you need. In addition to hidden expenses, you can also run into hidden problems. Breaking down walls and tearing out cabinetry can lead to potential discoveries such as mold, termites, or other issues that need immediate attention. That's why it's so important to have a bigger budget than you think you need.
Finally, consider the costs associated with not having a kitchen while the renovation process is underway. Will you be ordering more takeout, going out to eat more often, or even potentially renting another home during the renovation? Make sure to adequately estimate these expenses and build them into your overall renovation budget. Other smaller expenses include permit costs and system upgrades (such as a new smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector).