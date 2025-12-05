One Of The Worst Kitchen Remodeling Mistakes People Make During Planning

Planning a kitchen remodel requires plenty of attention. You need to take accurate measurements, understand the style and vibe you're looking for, and do so much shopping and choosing. Plenty of kitchen remodel mistakes can be made, but one of the worst things you can do before starting this project is underestimating the total cost.

Prior to any construction, you should come up with a budget and an understanding of how much each aspect of the kitchen costs. Cabinetry is the most expensive part of a renovation, and countertops, appliances, and flooring are big points to consider, too. But make sure your budget accurately predicts the labor costs and has some extra money for any unexpected issues as well.

Besides those major expenses, consider what else your kitchen needs. Are you installing a backsplash, custom hardware, or any high-end features like a pot filler over the stove? Every small expense adds up, so it's best to meet with a contractor to go over any questions and the possible costs associated with your entire remodel. From there, you can better predict what your budget will actually cover and decide if you need to take on some upgrades that don't cost extra money.