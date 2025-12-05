The Absolute Best Wine To Braise Your Brisket In For Succulent Results
Selecting the best brisket at the store comes down to quality marbling and uniform thickness. That being said, even with the most perfect cut of brisket, you need a delicious braising liquid to transform this fibrous meat into a tender, ultra-satisfying meal. While Ina Garten's brisket recipe is easy-peasy thanks to her inclusion of slow-cooked tomatoes, consider zhuzhing up the flavor of your own recipe with a select variety of medium to full-bodied wine.
Sure enough, the bright and distinct flavors of red wine in particular perfectly complement brisket's rich, beef-forward taste. Yet, choosing the right bottle for the job makes all the difference. Especially if you're making brisket during the fall and winter months, you want to consume a meal that is both hearty and succulent.
In this instance, braise your brisket with a more full-bodied wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Shiraz. While cabernet is known for its distinct taste thanks to excess tannins, it also has a deep fruit flavor with hints of mint, bell pepper, and tobacco. On the other hand, Shiraz has a sharper bite with flavor notes akin to black pepper and dark chocolate. Though keep in mind, full-bodied reds aren't the only wines you can use to braise your next cut of brisket. Depending on the season, along with the other ingredients included in your recipe, you can also make a delicious wine-braised brisket using lighter varieties of red or white wine.
Wines that bring out the best brisket flavor
Deciding on the type of wine to pair with your recipe largely depends on whether you're making braised brisket for winter holidays, such as Passover and Hanukkah, or for a simple family dinner during the spring or summer. While you can certainly lean into the heartiness of brisket's beefy flavor with a full-bodied red wine, you can also create a lighter flavor profile with red wines such as merlot or pinot noir. Both varieties have a milder flavor that pairs well with additional ingredients like dried fruit. For example, make a delicious braising liquid with merlot, chopped tomatoes, dried prunes, and prune juice. Conversely, pair pinot noir with a refreshingly tart fruit like dried cherries.
While a softer red wine makes for a lighter brisket, you can also use a few select varieties of white wine for a completely different flavor. Just make sure to choose dryer varieties, such as sauvignon blanc or chardonnay. Both can be used to make a more citrus-forward base or creamy pan sauces for a richer finish.
Whichever variety of wine you choose, just make sure to avoid the mistakes that can ruin the texture of your brisket. For optimal results, cook a large brisket at a low temperature of around 250 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 12 to 16 hours. For a shorter cooking time, adjust the temperature of your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook your brisket for approximately three to four hours.