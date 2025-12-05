The Absolute Best Wine To Braise Your Brisket In For Succulent Results

Selecting the best brisket at the store comes down to quality marbling and uniform thickness. That being said, even with the most perfect cut of brisket, you need a delicious braising liquid to transform this fibrous meat into a tender, ultra-satisfying meal. While Ina Garten's brisket recipe is easy-peasy thanks to her inclusion of slow-cooked tomatoes, consider zhuzhing up the flavor of your own recipe with a select variety of medium to full-bodied wine.

Sure enough, the bright and distinct flavors of red wine in particular perfectly complement brisket's rich, beef-forward taste. Yet, choosing the right bottle for the job makes all the difference. Especially if you're making brisket during the fall and winter months, you want to consume a meal that is both hearty and succulent.

In this instance, braise your brisket with a more full-bodied wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Shiraz. While cabernet is known for its distinct taste thanks to excess tannins, it also has a deep fruit flavor with hints of mint, bell pepper, and tobacco. On the other hand, Shiraz has a sharper bite with flavor notes akin to black pepper and dark chocolate. Though keep in mind, full-bodied reds aren't the only wines you can use to braise your next cut of brisket. Depending on the season, along with the other ingredients included in your recipe, you can also make a delicious wine-braised brisket using lighter varieties of red or white wine.