8 Discontinued Pillsbury Products We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Sad truths we must all one day make peace with: A batch of brownies never lasts as long as you want it to, and those nostalgic treats from your childhood will one day walk the same path as the 8-track tape and the floppy disk: irrelevant, discontinued, footnotes of history.

For many of us, the cakes, brownies, and random other gluten-based sweet treats of our childhoods were made by Pillsbury, a company with a very long history of making it possible for people who don't bake to bake things. Pillsbury was founded in 1869, so it has had more than a century and a half to invent products, market them to the general public, and then withdraw them when they become unprofitable, leaving those of us who loved them with a hole in our hearts where Weiner Wraps, breadsticks, and Tunnel of Fudge Cake used to be.

Pillsbury is always turning out new products, but time has a way of making some things seem a lot more delicious than they probably were, so those new products, no matter how tasty, can never replace the ones we lost. And though you can usually find recipes to stand in for the baked goods of the past, the results won't ever be quite the same as cracking open a box of brownie mix or some frozen breakfast items and knowing that they will taste exactly the way they always have with little to no effort from you. Here are some discontinued Pillsbury products we miss the most.