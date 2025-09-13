How To Make Your Own Homemade Frozen Waffles

Frozen waffles are an easy breakfast treat; they're ready in minutes and leave you feeling full. You can eat them in creative ways or just take them handheld as a grab-and-go breakfast, as long as you don't mind the lack of butter and syrup. And while you might think you can only enjoy frozen waffles you buy at the grocery store, it's surprisingly easy to make your own version at home. Plus, making them from scratch means you know exactly what you're eating and can customize your recipe to suit your personal taste.

There is no secret formula for making frozen waffles. You can just prepare your favorite homemade recipe the way you normally would. Instead, the technique lies in the way you cool and freeze them, which determines whether they stay of good quality while they're frozen. First, once you remove the waffles from the waffle maker, place them on a cooling rack to let them cool completely. Putting them on a solid surface will result in the underside of the waffle getting soggy. Then, freeze the waffles on a baking sheet, ensuring they aren't stacked or touching.