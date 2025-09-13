How To Make Your Own Homemade Frozen Waffles
Frozen waffles are an easy breakfast treat; they're ready in minutes and leave you feeling full. You can eat them in creative ways or just take them handheld as a grab-and-go breakfast, as long as you don't mind the lack of butter and syrup. And while you might think you can only enjoy frozen waffles you buy at the grocery store, it's surprisingly easy to make your own version at home. Plus, making them from scratch means you know exactly what you're eating and can customize your recipe to suit your personal taste.
There is no secret formula for making frozen waffles. You can just prepare your favorite homemade recipe the way you normally would. Instead, the technique lies in the way you cool and freeze them, which determines whether they stay of good quality while they're frozen. First, once you remove the waffles from the waffle maker, place them on a cooling rack to let them cool completely. Putting them on a solid surface will result in the underside of the waffle getting soggy. Then, freeze the waffles on a baking sheet, ensuring they aren't stacked or touching.
The trick to properly freezing waffles
If you were to stack your soon-to-be-frozen waffles the way you normally find them in a package of frozen waffles, the freezing process would cause all of the individual waffles to freeze together. The purpose of freezing them flat and in a single layer on a baking sheet means they have a chance to solidify first. From there, you can stack them as desired, and they won't fuse together. To further prevent any chance of sticking, stack the frozen waffles with a sheet of parchment paper in between each, then when you're ready to eat them, separate each waffle and toast them (or heat them up in a frying pan) as needed. You can even turn frozen waffles into French toast.
Store the waffles in an airtight container; a freezer-safe plastic bag or food storage container will both work well. The idea is to let as little air and moisture in as possible, which will help fend off freezer burn. Ultimately, the waffles will last at their best quality for a few months once frozen, and you can just pop them in the toaster to quickly reheat them the same way you would for the store-bought version.