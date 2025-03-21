How To Safely Freeze Fried Chicken And Reheat It Later

Like plenty of foods, fried chicken tastes best when it's fresh. Sometimes, though, you've got so much on hand that it has to turn into leftovers. But there's actually nothing wrong with that. For long term leftover storage, it's entirely safe to freeze your fried chicken. If stored properly, those leftover thighs or breasts from your friend chicken sandwiches will be safe to use in future sandwiches for the next several months. In fact, it should take about four months before cooked chicken starts to lose that quintessential flavor. You have to freeze it properly, though.

The strategy isn't to stick your drumsticks into the freezer straight away. Instead, let them cool off on the counter or in the fridge first to avoid a major temperature change which could mess with the food. This is the same for any cooked chicken, from fried chicken to a Costco rotisserie chicken. It helps to separate the pieces of chicken as much as you can so that you don't have to reheat all of them at once. To do this, place them in between layers of parchment paper or wax paper before putting everything into a container. Try to use freezer-specific food storage containers or resealable freezer bags, both of which are designed to sit in cold temperatures for long periods.