The Cut Of Beef You Have To Try When You're At A Brazilian Steakhouse

If you walk into a Brazilian steakhouse (called a churrascaria in Brazil) and see someone cutting into a long skewer of meat folded like a crescent, there's a good chance it's picanha — and it's worth ordering. Picanha comes from the rump cap (also called the sirloin cap), located on the top of the cow's rear, above the round. Because it's a muscle that is barely worked out, it stays relatively tender, and the cut retains a sizable fat cap on top, a distinctive feature of a picanha cut.

It's that fat layer combined with the lean meat below that makes picanha special. As the fat renders during grilling or roasting, it effectively bastes the meat, helping it stay juicy and giving a rich, beefy flavor. It's arguably closest to a standard sirloin steak as it doesn't have much marbling within the meat, although that fat layer may help keep it juicier than a sirloin. That said, both of these cuts require some careful cooking to not make them tough. Picanha isn't quite as soft and uniformly tender as a cut like a ribeye, which has fat marbled throughout the meat, rather than mainly on top like picanha. (For those who are trying to cram protein into their diet, picanha has more of it thanks to this lack of marbling.)