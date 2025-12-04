Vodka And Boxed Cake Mix Are The Base Of This Old-School Cake

A dessert and a drink — that's a combination that's never gone astray, and this match made in heaven is seen in just how many ways you can infuse liquor into your baked goods. In fact, you can even add liquor into your frosting if you just can't get enough of a boozy kick in your desserts. But if either (or both) of these ideas piques your interest, then you need to step into your time machine and journey back to the groovy vibes and disco clubs of the 1970s, where you'll find the cocktail inspiration for your next cake.

There are lots of popular vodka cocktails to try out, with one of the most famous being the screwdriver, a simple combo of vodka and orange juice. But if you add a helping of Galliano to the mix, suddenly you've got your hands on a Harvey Wallbanger. This sweetened drink with a wacky name has faded from the cocktail bars of today, but it turns out that it serves as a great template for a cake. In fact, it seems that the Harvey Wallbanger cake is contemporaneous with the drink, so adding some vodka, Galliano, and cake mix together is just as much of a throwback as making the original cocktail. So we will hear no talk of anachronistic cakes at your next retro party.