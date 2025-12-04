Speed Ovens Are Quick And Convenient — But Here's What To Know Before Buying One

While making your own meals at home has its perks, it also comes with an obvious disadvantage: the time it takes to prep, cook, and clean — which is why some of us try to find shortcuts to make the job easier. Some opt for the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping, while others rely on modern-day technology to lighten the load. When talking about timesavers, speed ovens come to mind.

These efficient appliances combine a convection and conventional oven, and a microwave. But before pulling the trigger and investing in one for your home, here's what you need to know to figure out if it's really for you. True to its name, people usually splurge on speed ovens because they can lessen the time needed for cooking, as opposed to an everyday oven — but it's not at all faster than a microwave. That said, compared to a microwave, it's equipped with different cooking modes, so you can bake, roast, broil, and also microwave to your heart's content.

Depending on the model, you might even score one with extra features, like a steam-cooking option, allowing you to enjoy dumplings as if they were straight out of a Chinese restaurant. The result is usually an evenly cooked batch, as it's equipped with convection fans that allow air to move around steadily. If you like cooking a variety of dishes and experimenting with different recipes, speed ovens might just be your trusty sidekick. They seem perfect, but is it just too good to be true?