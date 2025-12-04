Speed Ovens Are Quick And Convenient — But Here's What To Know Before Buying One
While making your own meals at home has its perks, it also comes with an obvious disadvantage: the time it takes to prep, cook, and clean — which is why some of us try to find shortcuts to make the job easier. Some opt for the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping, while others rely on modern-day technology to lighten the load. When talking about timesavers, speed ovens come to mind.
These efficient appliances combine a convection and conventional oven, and a microwave. But before pulling the trigger and investing in one for your home, here's what you need to know to figure out if it's really for you. True to its name, people usually splurge on speed ovens because they can lessen the time needed for cooking, as opposed to an everyday oven — but it's not at all faster than a microwave. That said, compared to a microwave, it's equipped with different cooking modes, so you can bake, roast, broil, and also microwave to your heart's content.
Depending on the model, you might even score one with extra features, like a steam-cooking option, allowing you to enjoy dumplings as if they were straight out of a Chinese restaurant. The result is usually an evenly cooked batch, as it's equipped with convection fans that allow air to move around steadily. If you like cooking a variety of dishes and experimenting with different recipes, speed ovens might just be your trusty sidekick. They seem perfect, but is it just too good to be true?
Why you might not want to buy a speed oven
There are some important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances since what works for everyone might not work for you. For one, how big is your cooking space? Speed ovens generally come in large sizes, so small kitchen owners might not find this appealing. While you can give your tiny kitchen more breathing room with one handy layout tip, you might be better off choosing a plain ol' microwave — even if speed ovens are a three-in-one tool that can handle it all. Despite this, they're still smaller compared to a conventional oven. They can be a great substitute if you have a kitchen that's roomy, yet still not spacious enough for a conventional oven. That said, this means they're not ideal if you're cooking in big batches.
Speed ovens have a reputation for being fast, sure, but you won't find yourself with plenty of choices compared to microwaves, as they're not as popular. This leaves less room to accommodate different budgets since options are limited, and most speed ovens are typically expensive. Folks who aren't exactly techy might find it hard to adjust to this convenient appliance, too. Its wide range of settings — while a great advantage — can be tricky at first. Some might also be put off by the noise due to its built-in fan. Overall, speed ovens have their set of pros and cons, and it's up to the user to see if the perks outweigh the downsides.