This Is How Long Maple Syrup Actually Lasts

Generally speaking, maple syrup keeps for months to years, but it varies a bit depending on how you store it. An unopened bottle of maple syrup can last an extremely long time. Some experts say an unopened, properly stored container lasts indefinitely, while others recommend a period more like three years. In any event, keep it in a cool, dark location, as heat or sunlight can impact quality. However, keeping maple syrup at room temperature isn't generally recommended.

Once you open maple syrup, things change a bit. When syrup is exposed to air, temperature fluctuations, and possibly moisture, its shelf life shortens. At that point the rules are more specific: Pure maple syrup should be stored in the refrigerator after opening. But if we're talking about pancake syrup versus maple syrup, then it's different since pancake syrup is more likely to contain preservatives.

Refrigerated maple syrup typically keeps for six to 12 months while maintaining good flavor and texture. If you want to keep it even longer — especially if you don't use it often — freezing maple syrup is also a possibility. The high sugar content prevents it from freezing solid, and it can remain stable for years in the freezer. Make sure there's room in the container for the syrup to expand as it freezes, though. If you need to thaw it quickly, you can place the container in a bowl of warm water.