One Of Gail Simmons' Favorite Holiday Dishes Gives Latkes A Luxurious Upgrade
Every family has their own unique holiday food traditions, and celebrity chefs are no exception. Gail Simmons personally loves a plate of latkes during the holidays, but she puts a special twist on hers. She adds parsnips, crème fraîche, and caviar to her potato latkes for a truly decadent variation on a classic.
Although latkes can absolutely be served in a more basic manner, there is a reason why Simmons likes to elevate her latkes. According to the chef herself, the parsnips give the latkes sweetness and earthiness. Meanwhile, the caviar adds a touch of smokiness and borrows from flavors commonly found in Eastern European foods, which Simmons so happens to have in her own heritage.
The best part about Simmons' fancy latkes is that it is an easily adaptable recipe. She has several variations of her own family recipe, such as replacing the crème fraîche with sour cream. Caviar can also be swapped out for salmon roe to help save on the cost of ingredients.
What exactly are latkes?
Latkes are a popular holiday dish within the Jewish and Eastern European community, but for those who are unfamiliar with the concept, latkes are essentially a type of potato pancake. Typically, latkes are made simply using potatoes, oil, onions, and flour. Common toppings include sour cream or applesauce.
The reason latkes are considered a holiday dish is because of their direct relationship to Hanukkah. Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates the menorah of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which burned for eight days straight despite the temple being ransacked. The oil used to make latkes is meant to represent the oil of the menorah, hence why it is eaten during this specific holiday.
Whether latkes have been a longtime tradition in your family or if you are trying to make the dish for the first time, there are several ways to go about it. For example, you can make a sweet variation of latkes or you can make a simple but classic version. Regardless of what route you prefer to take, the results are sure to be delicious and worth celebrating.