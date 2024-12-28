One Of Gail Simmons' Favorite Holiday Dishes Gives Latkes A Luxurious Upgrade

Every family has their own unique holiday food traditions, and celebrity chefs are no exception. Gail Simmons personally loves a plate of latkes during the holidays, but she puts a special twist on hers. She adds parsnips, crème fraîche, and caviar to her potato latkes for a truly decadent variation on a classic.

Although latkes can absolutely be served in a more basic manner, there is a reason why Simmons likes to elevate her latkes. According to the chef herself, the parsnips give the latkes sweetness and earthiness. Meanwhile, the caviar adds a touch of smokiness and borrows from flavors commonly found in Eastern European foods, which Simmons so happens to have in her own heritage.

The best part about Simmons' fancy latkes is that it is an easily adaptable recipe. She has several variations of her own family recipe, such as replacing the crème fraîche with sour cream. Caviar can also be swapped out for salmon roe to help save on the cost of ingredients.