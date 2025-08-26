Enjoy Rich Wagyu Flavor For Less By Snagging Costco's Kirkland Burger Patties
Wagyu burgers are popular for a reason. They are unbelievably tender, juicy, and moist with a melt-in-your-mouth quality that sets them apart from your average cheeseburger. The restaurant that makes the world's most expensive burger chose wagyu for the patty in its $5,000 creation, and restaurants around the world offer wagyu at different price points based on quality and location. You can usually expect to pay between $25 and $40 for a wagyu burger, $50 to $100 or more for high quality wagyu steak, and sometimes as low as $6' at fast food joints — but that can change based on where you're eating. But, you don't have to go to a restaurant or pay that premium price for your next wagyu burger. You can grill it up in your backyard, and if you get your wagyu burgers from Costco, you'll pay less than $2 a patty.
Costco sells authentic A5 wagyu steaks and a few other products made from wagyu beef at a few different price points. You could pay around $2,000 for a wagyu locker pack that weighs in at around 40 pounds at Costco, or snag Rastelli's wagyu beef and cheddar butcher burgers for about $2 a patty. But look a little harder at the discount membership warehouse store and you'll find a package of Kirkland Wagyu Beef Burger Patties for $25.49, which works out to $1.69 per patty (remember prices can vary at Costco, depending on location).
Kirkland Wagyu Beef Burger Patties are tasty, but are they real wagyu beef?
Kirkland's wagyu beef burgers are in the frozen section at Costco, in a bag of pre-formed, ⅓-pound patties ready to cook up without thawing. And most customers rave about how easy they are to cook and how great they taste. One Redditor in the r/Costco subreddit says they're "light years" better than the company's sirloin or regular patties. Customers also say they sear very well on the grill and cook faster than other patties, and cook up to have wagyu's signature tender and juicy style. And while these burgers are 100% grass-fed and are high quality, they may be made from American wagyu instead of Japanese wagyu beef.
While Costco does sell wagyu beef from cattle imported from Japan (that's the most authentic wagyu you can get), the warehouse also sells beef from American wagyu cattle — which are a crossbreed of Japanese wagyu and American cows. Both types of wagyu are high-grade, super tender, and juicy — but American wagyu isn't considered as high quality and usually sells at a lower price. At Costco, you'll know a cut of wagyu beef is Japanese wagyu because it's labeled "product of Japan" — and because it's probably a bit more expensive than comparable products.