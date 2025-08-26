Enjoy Rich Wagyu Flavor For Less By Snagging Costco's Kirkland Burger Patties

Wagyu burgers are popular for a reason. They are unbelievably tender, juicy, and moist with a melt-in-your-mouth quality that sets them apart from your average cheeseburger. The restaurant that makes the world's most expensive burger chose wagyu for the patty in its $5,000 creation, and restaurants around the world offer wagyu at different price points based on quality and location. You can usually expect to pay between $25 and $40 for a wagyu burger, $50 to $100 or more for high quality wagyu steak, and sometimes as low as $6' at fast food joints — but that can change based on where you're eating. But, you don't have to go to a restaurant or pay that premium price for your next wagyu burger. You can grill it up in your backyard, and if you get your wagyu burgers from Costco, you'll pay less than $2 a patty.

Costco sells authentic A5 wagyu steaks and a few other products made from wagyu beef at a few different price points. You could pay around $2,000 for a wagyu locker pack that weighs in at around 40 pounds at Costco, or snag Rastelli's wagyu beef and cheddar butcher burgers for about $2 a patty. But look a little harder at the discount membership warehouse store and you'll find a package of Kirkland Wagyu Beef Burger Patties for $25.49, which works out to $1.69 per patty (remember prices can vary at Costco, depending on location).