The Reason You Rarely See Salad Bars At Chain Restaurants Anymore

Once upon a time, you could walk into a Wendy's or a Burger King and load up with greens at the salad bar. However, in most chain restaurants, the days of salad bars are long gone, despite being super-popular in decades past. Why, exactly, have they become nearly impossible to find?

Turns out, there are several reasons why salad bars have disappeared, and sanitation is at the top of the list. Buffet salad bars are known for being pathogen hotbeds and maintenance is key for keeping them safe. In today's economy with food costs rising, many restaurants are pinching pennies. This means it makes more sense (and cents) to keep ingredients in the kitchen, rather than out in the open where they may spoil fast and need to be properly maintained by employees.

Customer preference is also another reason why salad bars aren't really common in restaurants. Hardly anyone eats inside fast food restaurants anymore and many diners opt for to-go and delivery options instead. Diners simply aren't in seats at restaurants, and if they want a salad, they'll typically order it off the menu.