Why Buffet Salads Could Be The Biggest Danger On The Menu

Besides hosting E. coli's favorite vegetables, salad bars are an open invitation for various types of contamination. A room-temperature tub of Caesar dressing might not have been made with pasteurized eggs. How many unwashed hands have passed through the peppers, carrots, and tomatoes? Can a sneeze guard really keep off all the drippings from salivating customers loading up their plates? And is anyone making sure the tongs that handled raw shrimp didn't get accidentally dipped into the salad tray? These aren't just idle paranoias, either. Ask all the people who got food poisoning after having a "healthy" salad from a buffet.

In 2024, the Harvest Buffet in Tacoma, Washington, was closed by health officials after a rash of diners were infected with norovirus. Old Country Buffet (which has now joined this list of chain buffets you'll never see again) was successfully sued for $11.4 million in 2015. The restaurant was found responsible for salmonella poisoning that left a man with long-lasting symptoms including sepsis, kidney failure, and even impaired mobility that led to broken bones.

But the most bizarre case of salad bar salmonella might have been in 1984 when the Rajneesh cult purposefully contaminated the salad bars at 10 restaurants in a voting district in an attempt to keep people home sick to sway an election. All things considered, you're better off making your salad at home where you know can avoid food safety mistakes and bio-terrorists too.