The Ultimate Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes Uses Dairy As The Cooking Liquid

Mashed potatoes — just hearing those two words seems to lower the blood pressure. This velvety, buttery side dish may be America's favorite comfort food (though grilled mac 'n cheese sandwiches should be a close runner-up). We especially enjoy them prepared in the slow cooker, as the low-and-slow method gives them time to infuse with flavor, producing extra garlicky or super bacon-rich mashed potatoes. The only potential issue with this method is that it tends to produce mash that's an unpleasant beige or grey color.

Since we eat with our eyes first, it's essential to make food that not only tastes incredible but also looks appetizing. Fortunately, there's a simple way to preserve your potatoes' creamy hue while simultaneously giving them a delicious flavor boost: heavy cream. The reason mashed potatoes discolor in the slow cooker is because the long cooking time gives them a chance to oxidize. Adding heavy cream to the mix decreases your potatoes' acidity, which helps slow oxidation and prevents discoloration. Cubing your potatoes into small, uniform pieces also helps, as it allows the heavy cream to fully envelop them in its luscious texture, which further reduces the potatoes' exposure to air.

While whole milk gives similar results, we recommend heavy cream because it adds more fat and richness, resulting in an ultra-creamy and delicious mash. Fat is also an excellent vehicle for flavor, meaning this hack not only makes your potatoes look tastier, it helps intensify any seasonings you add to it.