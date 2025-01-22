The Ultimate Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes Uses Dairy As The Cooking Liquid
Mashed potatoes — just hearing those two words seems to lower the blood pressure. This velvety, buttery side dish may be America's favorite comfort food (though grilled mac 'n cheese sandwiches should be a close runner-up). We especially enjoy them prepared in the slow cooker, as the low-and-slow method gives them time to infuse with flavor, producing extra garlicky or super bacon-rich mashed potatoes. The only potential issue with this method is that it tends to produce mash that's an unpleasant beige or grey color.
Since we eat with our eyes first, it's essential to make food that not only tastes incredible but also looks appetizing. Fortunately, there's a simple way to preserve your potatoes' creamy hue while simultaneously giving them a delicious flavor boost: heavy cream. The reason mashed potatoes discolor in the slow cooker is because the long cooking time gives them a chance to oxidize. Adding heavy cream to the mix decreases your potatoes' acidity, which helps slow oxidation and prevents discoloration. Cubing your potatoes into small, uniform pieces also helps, as it allows the heavy cream to fully envelop them in its luscious texture, which further reduces the potatoes' exposure to air.
While whole milk gives similar results, we recommend heavy cream because it adds more fat and richness, resulting in an ultra-creamy and delicious mash. Fat is also an excellent vehicle for flavor, meaning this hack not only makes your potatoes look tastier, it helps intensify any seasonings you add to it.
Achieving the perfect slow cooker mash
When it comes to using your Crock-Pot like a pro, adding the right amount of liquid is key, especially when you're adding very thick liquids like heavy cream. The longer cream heats, the more time water has to evaporate from it, leaving the fatty solids behind. If your cream loses too much water, it could curdle and turn your beautiful mash into a gummy mess. Instead, use a 7:1 ratio of heavy cream to water, which dilutes the fatty component just enough that your potatoes can thicken without drying out.
For an even more intense flavor boost, you can also swap out the water for another thin liquid like chicken, beef, or veggie broth. These options will also dilute the cream while adding another layer of salty, savory goodness to your potatoes. The kind of broth you choose depends on the flavors in the rest of the meal. Beef broth goes great with meatloaf or pot roast, chicken works with pork tenderloin and fried chicken, and vegetable is a good choice for potatoes served with salmon and other seafood.
The final component you can't neglect when it comes to mashed potatoes is butter. Though heavy cream gives your potatoes the perfect texture, finishing with butter takes them from comforting to truly indulgent. After your potatoes are fork tender (3 to 4 hours on high should do it) add between half and one whole stick of butter to your potatoes, allowing it to melt into them before mashing.