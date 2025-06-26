Slow Cooker French Toast Is The Crowd-Pleasing Breakfast That's So Easy To Make

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's also often the hardest one to fit into your daily schedule. Weekday mornings are often pressed for time, especially if you have little ones to drop off at school or daycare. It can sometimes be tough to fit in a bowl of cereal, let alone a warm, comforting breakfast. However, with just a little bit of planning and the help of the almighty slow cooker, you can break this habit and start your day off with something delicious.

Slow cookers are basically modern cauldrons, capable of magically transforming raw ingredients into a flavorful, filling meal with very little effort. They're especially useful when it comes to prepping breakfast — after all, who wouldn't want to wake up to the scent of slow-cooked apple cinnamon steel cut oats simmered to creamy perfection? While it may take slightly more planning, you can do the same with a variety of other breakfast foods, including perfectly set slow cooker quiches, and even velvety and delicious slow-cooked French toast.

Though the results are a bit more like a bread pudding than the expected slices of crisp, custard-coated, sautéed toast, this recipe definitely won't fail the taste or texture test. Cubed bread and diced fruit (apples and peaches are our faves) slowly absorb the moisture, fat, and flavor of milk, eggs, sugar, and spices whisked together. The result is a decadent, velvety dream, especially when drizzled in maple syrup or draped with whipped cream.