You Only Need An Hour To Make 3-Ingredient Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy

Now, to be clear, the ingredient measurements are just for general guidance — a chocolate and peanut roadmap, if you will. They can easily be tweaked to your preference — more sweet peanut butter, more chocolate, fewer peanuts, etc. The main concern is that there's enough chocolate to hold it all together. For our purposes, we'll use a 16-ounce container of roasted peanuts, two 9-ounce bags of chocolate baking chips, and let's say a "generous helping" of peanut butter, about five tablespoons.

Simply pour the peanuts and chocolate chips into your slow cooker, then spoon in the peanut butter. Mix them together with a spoon and set it on low. They should be properly melted together in an hour. You just have to stir the mix to make sure the chocolate is fully melted. Once it is, you'll spoon scoops out onto parchment paper and put them in the fridge until they're hard enough to handle — any size will do.

It will come out peanut crunchy, a little hard on the outside but with some nice chew from the peanut butter. You can enjoy them right away or save them in the refrigerator or freezer for an easy grab-and-go.

Milk, dark, semi-sweet, or white chocolate all work great in this preparation, or you can make a personal blend of two or more. Not all chocolate chip brands are created equal, so use something you know you like. You can even sub in almond bark, or try a keto-friendly variation with Lily's Stevia Sweetened Dark Chocolate Chips. There really are no rights or wrongs when it comes to these delicious dollops. And they're so easy, you can make them again and again.