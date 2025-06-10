You Only Need An Hour To Make 3-Ingredient Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While there are some detractors, for the true sweets lover, possibly no ingredient is more ubiquitously loved than chocolate. Chocolate sweets, while satisfying, can be a little difficult to create. There certainly is a lot to know about baking with chocolate, for example, and it may be more than you want to tackle. When making chocolate candies at home, they can require a lot of ingredients. Dark chocolate-covered salted caramels make for an amazing treat, but cooking with sugar can be a little treacherous given how hot it can get. Some recipes are super easy but can require specialized kitchen tools like a food processor or stand mixer. These easy chocolate candies, on the other hand, only require a slow cooker and three ingredients that you may already have in the pantry: peanuts, chocolate chips, and peanut butter.
While they may not be fit for the fashion pages — coming out like big spoon-sized, goopy dollops of chocolate and peanuts rather than a neat-as-a-pin professional cake or confection — these slow cooker chocolates will hit your sweet tooth right in its sweet spot. And they're incredibly simple to make — you basically just chuck all the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it do the work. The mix of salty, savory peanut with the sweet (or semi-sweet or dark) chocolate is just right as a post-dinner dessert or a simple indulgence any time of the day. So, set your slow cooker to low, and let's get to the show.
How to make 3-ingredient slow cooker chocolate candy
Now, to be clear, the ingredient measurements are just for general guidance — a chocolate and peanut roadmap, if you will. They can easily be tweaked to your preference — more sweet peanut butter, more chocolate, fewer peanuts, etc. The main concern is that there's enough chocolate to hold it all together. For our purposes, we'll use a 16-ounce container of roasted peanuts, two 9-ounce bags of chocolate baking chips, and let's say a "generous helping" of peanut butter, about five tablespoons.
Simply pour the peanuts and chocolate chips into your slow cooker, then spoon in the peanut butter. Mix them together with a spoon and set it on low. They should be properly melted together in an hour. You just have to stir the mix to make sure the chocolate is fully melted. Once it is, you'll spoon scoops out onto parchment paper and put them in the fridge until they're hard enough to handle — any size will do.
It will come out peanut crunchy, a little hard on the outside but with some nice chew from the peanut butter. You can enjoy them right away or save them in the refrigerator or freezer for an easy grab-and-go.
Milk, dark, semi-sweet, or white chocolate all work great in this preparation, or you can make a personal blend of two or more. Not all chocolate chip brands are created equal, so use something you know you like. You can even sub in almond bark, or try a keto-friendly variation with Lily's Stevia Sweetened Dark Chocolate Chips. There really are no rights or wrongs when it comes to these delicious dollops. And they're so easy, you can make them again and again.