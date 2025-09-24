Yes, You Can Make Chai In Your Slow Cooker (And It Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing)

What's more satisfying than simply letting a pot do its job while you go about your day? Chai, which is often brewed rather quickly on the stove, can actually be turned into an all-day event if made in a slow cooker. To create this magic at home, you just need to bundle the spices, aka cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, peppercorns, and ginger, in cheesecloth, secure it up with string, and drop it straight into water inside a slow cooker. Over about eight hours on low heat, the flavors will bloom slowly, filling your home with the most delicious smells. This will also allow the spices to really sit, mingle, and infuse themselves deeply into the tea for possibly an even richer drinking experience. Add in the black tea bags toward the last five or so minutes of simmering, and your drink will be ready.

Just make sure to follow a chai recipe as closely as you can. You can easily overwhelm the balance by adding in too many spices or even too much milk too early, which could curdle – it's best to stir in milk at the end, after the tea bags have been steeped and removed. And keep in mind that not all slow cookers behave the same way, so be aware of the mistakes you might be making with your slow cooker.

If the thought of endless spice combinations excites you, this technique makes it easy to experiment by including some additions, like nutmeg or star anise. We have some other tips to brew the best cup of masala chai as well, which you can peruse once you're fully sold on whipping up a steaming cup of this warming tea.