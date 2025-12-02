How To Choose A Kitchen Rug That's Both Stylish And Practical

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Utilitarian rooms like kitchens might not seem like a place for a rug. But when chosen wisely, it's one of the simplest ways to give a kitchen new life — or for renters, cover up floors you don't love. They're also functional, making hard floors more comfortable and keeping porous and nightmarish kitchen floors clean from spills and traffic. All you have to do is choose the right rug.

Consider how you use each section of your kitchen, and choose your rug accordingly, prioritizing practicality as much as style. Scooting a runner rug under barstools at your island? Make sure the rug won't bunch up when you push a chair back. In the key "triangle" kitchen design, you don't want a tripping or slipping hazard as you move around. Be sure to choose a rug with some grip — add a no-slip mat underneath it if it doesn't come with one.

In addition to a good grip, you'll want a rug that doesn't collect crumbs and trap water — this isn't the place for a tall, fluffy fabric. Low-pile rugs are your best bet. In terms of material, cotton can survive a trip through the washer, but materials such as sisal, jute, and wool can be spot-cleaned with ease. Indoor-outdoor polypropylene rugs are built to last and typically have a synthetic woven texture that also suits spot-cleaning. For rugs that will keep you comfortable without sacrificing style, choose a cushioned mat labelled "anti-fatigue," like the ComfiLife anti-fatigue floor mat.