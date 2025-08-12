5 Kitchen Mats That Keep You Comfortable While Cooking Without Sacrificing Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Comfort in the kitchen is as important as having the best set of cookware or the right types of knives when you need them. One way chefs ensure comfort at home as they cook up a storm or wash dishes is investing in a thick, cushioned comfort mat. Think of a rug, but more ergonomic. While it's true that some items designed for comfort, such as ergonomic shoes, aren't exactly known for being stylish, you don't need to sacrifice comfort for style in the kitchen (unlike on the sidewalk).
Cute and stylish kitchen mats are trending everywhere these days, and some of the designs are really aesthetically pleasing. No matter if you have a vintage kitchen design or more of a modern look, there's a comfortable cooking mat out there that will work well with your home.
Figmint elite thick comfort mat
If you're looking for a lot of comfort but you're also on a budget, try the $30 Figment elite thick comfort mat. It comes in blue, cream, or dark gray, and its woven design can easily blend into your kitchen aesthetic. Best of all, its material is made from PVC foam; it's designed to last so you don't have to replace it every few years.
Crate and Barrel gel pro diamond comfort kitchen mat
If you're looking for a mat that fits seamlessly into a more funky or vintage kitchen, and you're willing to spend a bit more, go with the Crate and Barrel gel pro diamond comfort kitchen mat. It retails for $130 for the 20-by-72-inch version, but there's also a 20-by-32-inch version for $60. It's hard to resist that eye-catching diamond design.
Matterly Happy Feet ticking striped anti-fatigue mat
For modern or classic kitchen designs, look no further than the Matterly Happy Feet ticking striped anti-fatigue mat. It comes in four striped color options (cream navy, light blue navy, green, and cream butter), so you're bound to find a combination that works best for your kitchen. It also comes in a small size for $60 or a larger form for $129.
V-Mat star comfort mat
A lot of comfort mats are nice to look at, but aren't practical to clean if you're planning to do some serious cooking or have kids who drop food everywhere. Luckily, that's not the case with the V-Mat star comfort mat. It's, you guessed it, more of a true mat than partially a rug, so it's easy to wipe down after spills happen. It also comes in a variety of sizes depending on your needs.
Matterly Happy Feet abstract floral anti-fatigue mat
If it's important to you to have artistic touches in your kitchen that make it look straight out of a museum, you might love the floral look of the Matterly Happy Feet abstract floral anti-fatigue mat. It comes in three beautiful floral designs: vintage bouquet, midnight bloom, and secret garden. Each looks like a painting, but is completely wipeable and waterproof for practical modern life.