5 Kitchen Mats That Keep You Comfortable While Cooking Without Sacrificing Style

Comfort in the kitchen is as important as having the best set of cookware or the right types of knives when you need them. One way chefs ensure comfort at home as they cook up a storm or wash dishes is investing in a thick, cushioned comfort mat. Think of a rug, but more ergonomic. While it's true that some items designed for comfort, such as ergonomic shoes, aren't exactly known for being stylish, you don't need to sacrifice comfort for style in the kitchen (unlike on the sidewalk).

Cute and stylish kitchen mats are trending everywhere these days, and some of the designs are really aesthetically pleasing. No matter if you have a vintage kitchen design or more of a modern look, there's a comfortable cooking mat out there that will work well with your home.