The Blast-From-The-Past Kitchen Floor Style That Really Deserves A Comeback
Remember when checkered tile floors used to be everywhere, from family kitchens to old-school diners that made you feel like you were stepping back into the 1950s? At some point along the way, they became less popular. Well, we think it's time to challenge that shift in style. Sure, let's let new tile trends have their moment, but who can deny that the checkered tile look has a steady rhythm that makes a room feel more organized and warm. It's a kitchen flooring option that is both durable and stylish, instantly giving your kitchen a more elevated and almost crisp feel.
Checkered tile is a pattern with enough personality to stand out, but it's still simple enough not to take over your space, which is actually a dream combination for any kitchen. And the black and white combination is so classic it can go with basically any countertop style and color scheme you throw at it. Some people think it's an outdated kitchen tile trend, but we disagree, and the growing number of newly renovated kitchens sporting checkered floors supports that. It has the funny ability to feel both retro and modern at the same time, which is something you can't say about most other flooring styles, giving it a timeless quality.
Why this old-school pattern has staying power
Checkered tile still shows up in some modern kitchens because it has a rare trait: The ability to change vibes depending on the decor around it. The same black and white checkered tiles will feel calm and airy around soft and bright shades alike, and the pattern will be statement-making in bolder colors. If you're still deciding what color to paint your kitchen cabinets, or you enjoy switching up your kitchen decor every now and then, these tiles will look great with almost any choice of color, backsplash, or upgraded appliances. The pattern gives the room a bit of built-in structure, making it all feel more finished, and it doesn't pull attention away from other features — it simply frames them.
But there is another practical charm hidden in these tiles. That alternating pattern makes everyday marks just a little bit harder to notice, very helpful in kitchens where spills and scuffs are almost inevitable. The tile as a material itself will hold up after many years of people coming in and out, many temperature changes, and your more enthusiastic cooking sessions, which is a kind of longevity that is unusual for something so visually unique.
If you're not keen to invest in retiling your kitchen, or you're a renter, you can find plenty of peel-and-stick checkered tile options online; for instance, Achim Home Furnishing's black and white vinyl tiles are $12 for 20, while the more colorful Floorpops beige and oxblood tiles are about $28 for 10. However you incorporate it, this checkered pattern is a choice that feels cheerful without being too loud, and that always feels classically cool instead of outdated.