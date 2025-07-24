5 Gorgeous Paint Colors To Elevate Your Kitchen Cabinets In 2025

There's nothing wrong with classic white or cream kitchen cabinets — sometimes, they're just what you need to help the room feel bigger or less overwhelming. But lately, vibrant shades used to spice up your kitchen with a pop of bold color have been trending on kitchen Pinterest, and we're 100% on board. The question is, which color?

Depending on the vibe you're looking to strike, we're here to share a few different possibilities. You may want to match the paint color you use to a complementary metal for your handles and drawer pulls, or pick a shade that goes well with the other decor you have in the space, so keep the preexisting state of your kitchen in mind when you're preparing to make a major change. If you're feeling nervous about committing to something too bold, we have some softer, more pastel options for you — or you can go with a two-tone look, adding a pop of color while keeping some white. Whatever your personal style is, changing up the color — whether it's one that we've suggested below or something else entirely — is a wonderful way to make your space feel new and like your own.