5 Gorgeous Paint Colors To Elevate Your Kitchen Cabinets In 2025
There's nothing wrong with classic white or cream kitchen cabinets — sometimes, they're just what you need to help the room feel bigger or less overwhelming. But lately, vibrant shades used to spice up your kitchen with a pop of bold color have been trending on kitchen Pinterest, and we're 100% on board. The question is, which color?
Depending on the vibe you're looking to strike, we're here to share a few different possibilities. You may want to match the paint color you use to a complementary metal for your handles and drawer pulls, or pick a shade that goes well with the other decor you have in the space, so keep the preexisting state of your kitchen in mind when you're preparing to make a major change. If you're feeling nervous about committing to something too bold, we have some softer, more pastel options for you — or you can go with a two-tone look, adding a pop of color while keeping some white. Whatever your personal style is, changing up the color — whether it's one that we've suggested below or something else entirely — is a wonderful way to make your space feel new and like your own.
Sherwin-Williams' Succulent green
Starting off with a classic, nothing gives cozy cottage vibes like green paint. And Sherwin-Williams' Succulent lives up to its name with an earthy, muted green tone. If you have an herb garden along your windowsill, or a spider plant hanging in your kitchen, this one might be the right pick for you — your leafy greens will fit right in with the mossy, dusty neutral shade, making your kitchen feel like a calm, natural haven.
Benjamin Moore's Lion Heart yellow
Whether you have ample natural lighting in your kitchen or are dealing with more of a basement-esque lack-of-window situation, painting your cabinets to look like sunshine itself is spilling across the room is never a bad idea. And while butter yellow is technically trending this year, our pick is a little more vibrant. Benjamin Moore's Lion Heart is deep golden and inviting, begging for bronze accents to add more warmth to the sunny space, or wooden countertops to balance the bright color.
Benjamin Moore's Roasted Coffee Beans brown
There's a pot of soup simmering on the stove, an ivy plant twined around a large central window, and you're surrounded by deep brown cabinets. Ideal cooking setup? We think yes. Something about the Roasted Coffee Beans shade of brown from Benjamin Moore specifically is giving us cozy medieval tavern, or tucked-away cabin in the woods, and we can imagine cooking all sorts of comforting fall meals in the space. Even better? Add a stone wall backsplash and hang hooks for pots and pans for the perfect rustic accessories to this color.
Sherwin-Williams' Salty Dog blue
Are you more into the beach than the mountains? Skip the folksy paint and instead go for a dark blue like Sherwin-Williams' Salty Dog, effectively transforming your kitchen into a seaside space that will make you feel like you're surrounded by the cool ocean waves every time you're whipping up a meal. This shade is especially great to pair with metallic silver or bronze hardware and accents, allowing them to shine in contrast with the dark blue.
Behr's French Rose red
If there's one thing Behr always nails, it's naming colors. And the brand's slightly mauve French Rose is no exception — soft and red like a chic pinot noir or trendy blush wine, painting your cabinets this color feels like the most accessible way to turn your kitchen into a French bistro without hopping on a flight to Europe. To add an extra layer of whimsy, use a lighter pink to paint scalloped edges, or make it a two-toned or checkered space with French Rose and white. Next on the agenda? Crafting bakery-style croissants at home to christen your kitchen with proper Parisian buttery goodness.