14 Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US
The history of soul food is one of struggle, hardship, and above all else, importance. Traditional African American cuisine, which came to be called "soul food" in the 1960s, combines the cooking techniques enslaved people brought with them from West Africa with distinctly American ingredients. Despite their extremely limited means, African Americans were able to create flavors and dishes that have more than stood the test of time.
Today, many of America's most popular and acclaimed restaurants carry on the traditions laid down by those early Black Americans. The South, quite reasonably, was and remains the global epicenter of soul food, with many of the most renowned restaurants residing below the Mason-Dixon Line. Atlanta, specifically, is considered the premier city for African American cuisine, with many restaurants where you can go on this flavor journey. Following the Great Migration of the 20th century, in which an estimated six million African Americans left the South for locales in the Northeast and Midwest, African American cuisine took hold in cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Today, diners can find good soul food almost anywhere in the country.
There is so much great soul food in America that any list of "the best" will certainly cause some handwringing with its omissions. Here, I've relied on reviews from both customers and local media, awards recognition, word of mouth, and personal experience to compile an admittedly insufficient list of restaurants any fan of soul food should visit.
Willie Mae's in New Orleans, Louisiana
Willie Mae Seaton was a giant of the New Orleans food scene. She opened her restaurant, Willie Mae's Scotch House, way back in 1957, and it has been a fixture of the Treme community ever since. Over the last seventy or so years, Willie Mae's has transformed and grown, but one thing has stayed the same: her fried chicken recipe.
Fried chicken is a soul food staple, and no one in New Orleans does fried chicken like Willie Mae's. Her process was as consistent as it was flawless: The chicken is brined first, then covered in spices before being battered and fried at an always-precise 350 degrees. The resulting chicken is juicy on the inside with a crunchy, well-seasoned outer layer.
Even after Willie Mae's death at the age of 99 in 2015, her process and her legacy live on. The restaurant, which was forced to rebuild following Hurricane Katrina, is now run by Willie Mae's great-granddaughter and her family. And the fried chicken is just as good as ever.
(504) 354-8194
898 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA, 70113
Corinne's Place in Camden, New Jersey
Corinne's Place, run by New Jersey's "Queen of Soul Food" Corinne Bradley-Powers, took home a James Beard Foundation America's Classics award in 2022. In the ensuing years, things have only gotten better. Or at least more accessible.
These days, you don't even have to travel to Haddon Avenue to sample some of Corinne Bradley-Power's award-winning soul food. Corinne's Place now has a food truck that travels to nearby communities like Turnersville and Pleasantville. You can always find out where it's headed by checking the website.
The menu at Corinne's Place reads like a Murder's Row of classic Southern dishes. There's wings and ribs and pork chops, of course, but you'll also find soul food from way back, like pig feet and oxtails. It's all part of Corinne Bradley-Powers' continuing effort to bring a taste of the South to the Garden State.
(856) 541-4894
1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ, 08103
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood, California
One of the best soul food restaurants in California is in trouble. Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood has fallen on hard times and is in danger of shuttering.
Los Angeles restaurateur Adolf Dulan opened his passion project in 2001, and his Soul Food Kitchen has been serving up delicious, generous portions of fried chicken, short ribs, and smothered pork chops ever since. After Adolf's death in 2017, his five children took the reins and continued churning out tasty soul food to hungry Angelenos. Unfortunately, the restaurant, like so many others, fell victim to the pandemic, and it's relying on the community to help keep its doors open.
One celebrity fan who has stepped up to help is comedian and Crenshaw native Tiffany Haddish, who stopped by a community fundraiser to raise awareness for the endangered restaurant. She told KTLA news, "It's an honor and privilege to stand up for a business that looked out for us, for me and my family." If you would like to keep Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen cooking, visit destinationcrenshaw.la and see what you can do to help.
(310) 671-3345
202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA, 90301
Sylvia's Harlem Restaurant in New York, New York
One of the most famous and lauded restaurants on our list is Sylvia's in Harlem. When the James Beard Foundation bestowed Sylvia's with its America's Classics award in 2024, it felt both obvious and overdue.
Sylvia's has been a Harlem fixture since it opened its doors back in 1962, and it quickly became the place to go in New York for authentic soul food. The restaurant has been run by its namesake's family, the Woods, for more than sixty years now, and both the food and the space itself have a warm, time-tested feel.
Sylvia's offers a menu filled with soul food classics, but it is best known for its daily lunch specials. Come on Tuesday for the meatloaf, then come back on Thursday for Sylvia's stewed turkey wings. There's also the famous Gospel Brunch on Sundays. Lastly, the chicken and waffles are a delight any day of the week and always on the menu.
(212) 996-0660
328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY, 10027
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours in Atlanta, Georgia
Twisted Soul bills itself as a "modern, global soul food restaurant." That can be a tough sell anywhere in the South, but particularly in Atlanta, where there are so many great options for traditional, comfortable soul food.
Apparently, Twisted Soul is doing something right: It received a mention in the famed Michelin Guide, and it has been lauded in publications both local and national. And it's not just the food: The creator and chef of Twisted Soul, Deborah Vantrece, is just as in demand, appearing on everything from Good Morning America to Guy's Grocery Games.
The food at Twisted Soul is a mix of the familiar and the new, the Southern and the international. Maybe the best example of Ms. Vantrece's concept is her hoisin-glazed oxtails, featuring basmati fried rice, sauteed ginger, and bok choy.
(404) 350-5500
1133 Huff Rd NW #D, Atlanta, GA, 30318
Florence's Restaurant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
When Florence's Restaurant won an America's Classics award in 2022, its then 91-year-old namesake reportedly had no idea who James Beard was or what getting one of his awards meant. She simply went about her day, serving up some of the best soul food west of the Mississippi.
Florence Jones Kemp grew up outside of Oklahoma City, the daughter of sharecroppers. She ran away at the age of 12 and never looked back. Ms. Kemp opened the first iteration of Florence's in the early 1950s, using money she had saved up working as an elevator operator and a seamstress. The last 70 years haven't always been easy, but Florence's Restaurant has always been there.
The house specialties at Florence's haven't changed much, but that's because they haven't needed to. The dishes at Florence's are timeless, from the grilled hamburger steak to the smothered chicken, just like Ms. Florence herself.
(405) 427-3663
1437 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK, 73111
The Busy Bee in Atlanta, Georgia
Since its establishment in 1947, The Busy Bee in Atlanta has served up its famous fried chicken to political and cultural luminaries, including Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, and Barack Obama. It's also a favorite of Kamala Harris, among others. But don't worry: You don't have to be famous to place an order.
The takeout-only hotspot is another James Beard Foundation America's Classics honoree, having claimed the award in 2022. The next year, The Busy Bee was inducted into the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame. If you've ever had its chicken, you know the accolades and celebrity endorsements are well-deserved.
The Busy Bee Cafe continues to make its name off of its fried chicken. You can get it plain or dressed up, chicken and waffles with plenty of syrup being a popular order. The array of sides and fixings is also top-notch: There's black-eyed peas, turnip greens, and cornbread dressing. And if you're not in the mood for fried chicken, there are other soul food favorites on the menu, like oxtails and fried catfish.
(404) 525-9212
810 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA, 30314
Heard Dat Kitchen in New Orleans, Louisiana
Chef Jeffery Heard, Sr. began his culinary career as a teenager, washing dishes. From there, he moved up to working in some of New Orleans' finest hotels and banquets before opening Heard Dat Kitchen in 2015.
For the last decade, Heard Dat Kitchen has been treating diners to an unforgettable mix of Cajun staples, Southern soul food, and New Orleans flair. The menu offers up tasty takes on Bayou gumbo, Southern fried chicken, and NOLA blackened fish, plus there's a beet salad that's absolutely delicious. And finishing your meal with Heard Dat's fantastic bread pudding is a must.
Seating is limited: Heard Dat started as a kitchen with a pick-up window before eventually adding some (but not much) indoor and outdoor seating. If you're on the go, pick up something easy to handle, like the Skeesh Strips (chicken tenders), to sate your appetite as you make your way around the Big Easy.
(504) 510-4248
2520 Felicity St, New Orleans, LA, 70113
White Wine & Butter in Greer, South Carolina
When foodies think of South Carolina cuisine, they are often rapt by the admittedly delicious Low Country offerings you'll find in Charleston. The best soul food in the Magnolia State, though, lies to the north in Greer Golf Country Club near Greenville.
For a more progressive take on soul food, visit White Wine & Butter. Chef Mike Sibert's menu is chock full of craftily elevated classics like salmon crab cakes featuring a luxe cherry gastrique, and brisket mac and cheese, where the star is the chef's delectable Augusta cheese sauce.
Chef Mike Sibert is New Orleans-trained, so you'll spot many French techniques and Cajun flavors in his dishes. The menu as a whole, however, is distinctly Up Country, South Carolina. To best understand what that tastes like, make your way to Greer, play a round of golf, then order Chef Sibert's Louisiana barbecue shrimp and grits.
(864) 417-4106
2299 E Gap Creek Rd, Greer, SC, 29651
Ramsey's Diner in Lexington, Kentucky
Rob Ramsey opened the first Ramsey's Diner in 1989. On the strength of one dish, the famous Kentucky Hot Brown, he has grown his business into a local Lexington empire with four diners scattered around the city and a pie shop to boot.
If you've never had a Hot Brown, it's theoretically an open-faced sandwich built on a base of Texas toast, with turkey, bacon, and tomato piled high. The whole thing is then topped with a rich Mornay sauce. In reality, the Kentucky Hot Brown is a messy, gooey pile of deliciousness. And nowhere are Hot Browns more messy, gooey, and delicious than at Ramsey's.
The rest of the food is good, too. Particularly, there's a wide array of traditional soul food sides, and they're uniformly excellent. The Hot Brown, still, is the star. Order one with a side of Ramsey's kale greens, and be sure to ask for extra napkins.
(859) 551-3460
112 Lucille Dr Ste 110, Lexington, KY, 40511
Stormie Monday's Soul Food Grill in Fort Worth, Texas
Stormie Monday's in Fort Worth specializes in serving up delicious soul food classics with a few Texas twists. No, you won't find brisket or chili con carne on the menu. But you will find something just as good: a Texas-sized heap of chicken spaghetti.
Stormie Monday's motto is "Nothing Brings People Together Like Food," and that sentiment is particularly apropos in this case. The atmosphere in the dining room is like a family dinner. The experience is like attending an exceptionally good potluck.
Back to the chicken spaghetti. It might not be the first dish (or the hundredth) that comes to mind when you think of "soul food," but the big, bold flavor of the spicy pasta sauce will make you rethink your rankings. Unfortunately, you can't recreate the dish at home, and you won't find this version anywhere else. The exact recipe is a secret.
(817) 203-3980
3509 E Berry St, Fort Worth, TX, 76105
Yo' Mama's in Birmingham, Alabama
Yo' Mama's in Birmingham has lots to celebrate. Earlier this year, after outgrowing its original space, Yo' Mama's cut a deal with the city to move into a much bigger building on Birmingham's historic 4th Avenue. The space is new-and-improved, but the food is basically unchanged and delicious as ever.
Despite the aggressive name, the menu at Yo' Mama's is relatively tame. All the soul food hits are here: There's hot wings, chicken and waffles, fried shrimp, and everything else you would expect. What sets Yo' Mama's apart isn't its creativity, but its quality.
Everything on the menu at Yo' Mama's is executed perfectly. It's impossible to make a bad selection. The hot wings are exactly hot enough. The chicken is moist with a crisp skin. The waffles are perfectly fluffy. The fried shrimp pops and sizzles in your mouth. It's all excellent, full stop.
(205) 957-6545
2024 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL, 35203
Southern Chicago in Chicago, Illinois
Southern Chicago is about as new as a restaurant can get compared to the other restaurants on this list: It opened its doors in the city's South Loop in the summer of 2025. The reviews are in, and they're excellent.
Chef Xavier Vance describes Southern Chicago's concept as a "Southern American steakhouse," combining the flavors of a traditional soul food joint with the elegance and refinement (and beef!) of an upscale Chicago chop house. It's a place where you can order a plate of barrel-aged maple fried chicken one night and a 32-ounce tomahawk steak the next.
They also have craft cocktails. Southern Chicago's Billionaire's Sweet Tea, made with bourbon, smoke vanilla syrup, and black tea, would make a great prelude to the crab cakes or garlic prawns. And post-diner? Try The Charleston Pour, starring top-shelf gin and walnut bitters.
(312) 818-2000
2000 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL, 60616
Southern Smokehouse in Detroit, Michigan
One oft-overlooked soul food essential is fried catfish. Whether on a sandwich or in fresh-from-the-deep-fryer fillets, with sauce or without, fried catfish is a soul food staple.
In Detroit, the place to go for fried catfish is the Southern Smokehouse. They have other soul food favorites: The fried chicken, in particular, has gotten some rave reviews. But the Smokehouse's most popular item is also its best. The fried catfish plate with your choice of cornbread or dinner roll will cost you $15, but it's well worth the price.
The catfish at Southern Smokehouse is fried to perfection. It's so flaky and light, with crispy, crunchy breading, and just the right amount of grease. Be prepared to wait in line, though. This small walk-up is known as much for its big crowds as its delectable catfish.
(313) 397-4050
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI, 48235
Methodology
Selecting the "best" soul food restaurants in America is a Herculean task, and that's a good thing. There are so many wonderful places to get authentic soul food: big cities, small towns, north, south, east, and west.
In putting together this list, I relied on the James Beard Foundation, particularly their America's Classics honorees, to provide some background, context, and history. I also looked at local media across the country to find the places locals are excited about. I cross-referenced everything with recent customer reviews, and then I whittled the list down using my own personal experiences and tastes. I tried for some geographic diversity, and I wanted a mix of traditional and progressive.
Again, for every soul food restaurant mentioned here, there are a dozen others that deserve recognition. Remember: The only way to experience soul food is to eat soul food. I hope this list serves as a catalyst to get out and experience this important cuisine for yourself.