14 Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US

The history of soul food is one of struggle, hardship, and above all else, importance. Traditional African American cuisine, which came to be called "soul food" in the 1960s, combines the cooking techniques enslaved people brought with them from West Africa with distinctly American ingredients. Despite their extremely limited means, African Americans were able to create flavors and dishes that have more than stood the test of time.

Today, many of America's most popular and acclaimed restaurants carry on the traditions laid down by those early Black Americans. The South, quite reasonably, was and remains the global epicenter of soul food, with many of the most renowned restaurants residing below the Mason-Dixon Line. Atlanta, specifically, is considered the premier city for African American cuisine, with many restaurants where you can go on this flavor journey. Following the Great Migration of the 20th century, in which an estimated six million African Americans left the South for locales in the Northeast and Midwest, African American cuisine took hold in cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Today, diners can find good soul food almost anywhere in the country.

There is so much great soul food in America that any list of "the best" will certainly cause some handwringing with its omissions. Here, I've relied on reviews from both customers and local media, awards recognition, word of mouth, and personal experience to compile an admittedly insufficient list of restaurants any fan of soul food should visit.