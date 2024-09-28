Kentucky's Best Sandwich Has Been Around Since The 1920s

Home of Churchill Downs — where they serve up the iconic mint julep — and the starting point for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Louisville has a rich history when it comes to southern food and drink culture. But one concoction has been a mainstay on Louisville diner menus since the Prohibition era — the epic Hot Brown sandwich. Recently named the best sandwich in the state by Reader's Digest, this open-faced mess of tomato, turkey, and bacon smothered in a creamy Mornay sauce stacked on top of Texas toast has been satisfying late-night cravings since 1926.

When Louisville's historic Brown Hotel opened its doors in the early '20s, Prohibition was in full effect, but that didn't stop the hotel from hosting fabulous dinner dances. These lavish parties drew thousands of guests. When the hotel's head chef, Fred K. Schmidt, noticed how hungry the partygoers were toward the wee hours of the morning, he decided to give them something new. That's when the Hot Brown was born.