Can You Grow Kale In An Indoor Garden?

Kale is an underrated vegetable that contains an impressive amount of iron. Its robust bitter notes might be off-putting on first try, but its nutrient-packed appeal is enough to give it another chance. If you have a garden, kale is quite easy, not to mention fast, to grow — but what about indoor gardens? Chowhound spoke with Erika Nolan, homestead consultant and creator, to get expert, exclusive insights. Nolan is also on Instagram via @the.holistic.homestead, YouTube via @the.holistic.homestead, and Facebook at The Holistic Homestead. Short answer: Yes, kale can thrive indoors. "Herbs and leafy greens do well indoors because of their lower need for full sun," Nolan said. But, of course, there are certain caveats.

While kale can survive indoors with less direct sunlight, it does appreciate a good sunbathing, preferring at least eight hours of sun exposure every day for a greater yield. Four hours of sunlight is possible, but expect slower growth and less abundance of leaves. Supplemental light can also do the trick. Here's a handy vegetable gardening tip to remember if you're a beginner: "Less light means less water because of less evaporation and heat," Nolan says. But no matter the amount of sunlight your kale receives, make sure to pay attention to the soil; if it's less than moist, your kale might be thirsty. When in doubt, you can always invest in a moisture meter.