Why You Can't Just Use Dirt From Your Backyard To Grow A Vegetable Garden

It might seem tempting to take advantage of the free dirt sitting in your backyard and use it for your pots or garden beds. This is actually an amateur mistake — this dirt can cause more harm than good. The reality is, you probably don't know the composition and health of the dirt sitting in the backyard. If you think you don't have a green thumb, it could simply be that you're not using actual soil — because dirt and soil are not exactly the same thing. Soil is full of everything plants need, while dirt is, in essence, debris.

Dirt in the backyard is not light and loose, but rather tight and compact, and it may also contain high levels of heavy clay or old roots. None of this is ideal for a vegetable garden, as plants need loose, well-draining soil so their roots can breathe and grow. Compact dirt doesn't support proper drainage, and this can lead to rotting roots. The dirt can also be too sandy, which does not contain a high level of nutrients, nor does it retain water well.

Just like humans need a proper mix of nutrients to grow, plants need the same. Most of us don't know the full history of our backyard dirt — it could have been overused or covered in grass for years, leading to nutrient depletion. Lacking the correct mix of nutrients will stunt plant growth, and using leftover tea bags to fertilize and restore all necessary nutrients to the dirt won't work here. Plus, a vegetable garden full of weeds is a time-consuming project to have on hand; using clean soil without weed seeds can minimize the amount of these pesky plants.