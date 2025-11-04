The Underrated Vegetable That Contains An Impressive Amount Of Iron

Many people are eating healthier diets while also trying to consume foods that are considered better for the environment. Because of this trend, there has been a growing interest in eating more plant-based foods. However, there are some barriers for people interested in following this trend.

One of the barriers to eating more veggies is often the perception that, compared to eating meat, vegetables might not provide sufficient dietary iron, which is important for healthy growth and development. However, consuming kale is one way to enjoy greens while still receiving good nutrition, including iron. In fact, kale technically has more iron than beef per calorie. However, you'd have to eat a lot of kale in one sitting to obtain an equivalent amount of iron compared to how much beef you'd need to eat.

There are many types of kale and numerous ways to use them, and they are nutritionally considered a superfood. For each 100-gram serving, kale contains 1.6 milligrams of iron, which is less than beef's 2.5 milligrams, despite having more iron per calorie, but more than pork's iron content at .79 milligrams and chicken at .35 milligrams. Kale is also rich in vitamin C at 93.4 milligrams, potassium at 348 milligrams, andcalcium at 254 milligrams. So whether you're preparing Lacinato kale, curly kale, or one of the other varieties, you're sure to receive excellent nutritional benefits.