The Underrated Vegetable That Contains An Impressive Amount Of Iron
Many people are eating healthier diets while also trying to consume foods that are considered better for the environment. Because of this trend, there has been a growing interest in eating more plant-based foods. However, there are some barriers for people interested in following this trend.
One of the barriers to eating more veggies is often the perception that, compared to eating meat, vegetables might not provide sufficient dietary iron, which is important for healthy growth and development. However, consuming kale is one way to enjoy greens while still receiving good nutrition, including iron. In fact, kale technically has more iron than beef per calorie. However, you'd have to eat a lot of kale in one sitting to obtain an equivalent amount of iron compared to how much beef you'd need to eat.
There are many types of kale and numerous ways to use them, and they are nutritionally considered a superfood. For each 100-gram serving, kale contains 1.6 milligrams of iron, which is less than beef's 2.5 milligrams, despite having more iron per calorie, but more than pork's iron content at .79 milligrams and chicken at .35 milligrams. Kale is also rich in vitamin C at 93.4 milligrams, potassium at 348 milligrams, andcalcium at 254 milligrams. So whether you're preparing Lacinato kale, curly kale, or one of the other varieties, you're sure to receive excellent nutritional benefits.
Exciting ways to enjoy kale
There are many exciting kale recipes. You might try a raw version of kale in a recipe for kale Caesar salad using one bunch chopped kale, which will provide about 7.3 milligrams of iron, combined with fresh grated Parmesan cheese, croutons, and the ever-popular and rich Caesar dressing. Another mouthwatering recipe is a kale and cranberry salad, which combines one bunch of chopped kale with cooked cranberries, honey, and toasted pecans in a Dijon dressing. When using kale raw in salads, it's a good practice to soften it by massaging the leaves with a little lemon juice and olive oil, as the leaves may otherwise be chewy because of their high fiber content.
One specific variety, Lacinato kale, has been grown in Italy since the 18th century. It's an heirloom culinary vegetable beloved by many chefs for its rich, nutty flavor, and is a traditional ingredient in ribollita, a Tuscan bean and vegetable soup. One non-traditional and fun way to prepare Lacinato kale is to make snackable air-fried kale chips. Lacinato kale's flat, sturdy leaves hold up to the heat and contain less moisture than other kale varieties, so they will turn out crispy. These delectable snack chips can be seasoned as a spicy Mexican treat with chili powder, cumin, and lime; or create a Middle Eastern twist with za'atar and sumac. If you're considering eating more plant-based foods, you can feel good about eating kale. Because of its versatility, you won't run out of recipe options.