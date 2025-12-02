Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Subpar Because Of This Often Neglected Ingredient

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic, and they're pretty simple to make. Just mix a bit of flour, sugar, butter, milk, and baking soda — and chocolate chips, of course. However, there are some mistakes that will ruin your chocolate chip cookies — like not refrigerating the dough before you bake them. There are also some pro-baker tips to level up your chocolate chip cookies, coming from an expert on the subject. For more advice, we reached out to that same expert once again for a Chowhound exclusive.

Christina Tosi, chef and owner of Milk Bar, has a storied career in the cookie space and a new collaboration with the people that know spice, recently launching the limited-time McCormick x Milk Bar Eggnog English Toffee Cookie. As for the ingredient that is often left off of chocolate chip cookies, Tosi says it's a flavor that McCormick knows well. "Whether you realize it or not, vanilla will make or break any chocolate chip cookie — it's an essential part of the base dough, it cues a distinct color, aroma, and flavor that is the entryway in for the velvety pockets of chocolate chip in every bite." A little vanilla is just the trick for any good chocolate chip cookie, but you need to know what you're using for the correct effect.