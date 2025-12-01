The Whiskey Color And Cork Test To See If Your Bottle's Gone Bad

While there's no doubt that whiskey lasts a long time, it isn't some magical and immortal drink that stays the same forever. If you have a bottle sitting somewhere, it could have easily slipped past its prime without you realizing. There are a few ways to tell, with color being the most obvious place to start, but the cork, too, carries its own clues. Firstly, the color will give away more than you might expect. Generally, whiskey should look clear with a consistent tone, whether the whiskey itself is pale and golden or a deep copper. Any cloudiness is never a good sign. A hazy look might mean it wasn't stored correctly, perhaps exposed to high heat, a broken seal has led to some unwanted air finding its way in, or it was exposed to too much direct sunlight – all of which change the color and flavor profile.

Spotting an off-looking bottle comes pretty quickly once you get the hang of it. There are a few basic moves you can implement, such as holding the bottle up to a strong light which will make anything off in the liquid much easier to see. A clean, bright look inside usually means the alcohol is fine, but have another inspection when pouring out your glass of whiskey (also known as a dram). Doing your own research won't hurt either, especially if you're getting to know the best whiskey brands for beginners and building a sense of how different styles should appear. While color alone won't confirm every issue, it definitely provides a quick, practical first check.