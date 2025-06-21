Why Is A Glass Of Whisky Called A Dram?

Whisky can be sipped on its own or incorporated into a more complex cocktail. The term "whisky" generally refers to any fermented grain alcohol aged in wood barrels or casks in Scotland, Canada, or Japan; the spelling "whiskey" refers to the American and Irish spirits. There are proper ways to drink it, and even specific glasses to use. A serving of this beverage can be given as anything from a single shot to a glass on the rocks, though you might sometimes hear it measured as a dram.

The dram, to put it simply, refers to however much whisky you would comfortably drink at once. The specific amount varies depending on who is serving you and what country you're in. The term comes from the Ancient Greek term "drakhme," which translates to "coins and treasure." But over time, the term's meaning changed to describe a coin's weight, making it a loose unit of measurement. It later became a way to measure medicine, and eventually, other liquids, such as whisky. The "drakhme" term went through various language translations, too, and by the time the term reached Scotland, it was referred to as a dram — the same way it's used today when referencing a whisky pour.