These Must-Try Toppings Make Salmon Burgers Unforgettable
Salmon burgers are a high-protein, better-for-you way to enjoy a classic burger. This fish is loaded with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and selenium, all of which play a role in things like heart and reproductive health. When building one at home, stick to varieties like sockeye or coho to make a no-fuss salmon burger, and don't forget to enhance it with toppings to bring out the best flavor.
With burger toppings, focus on flavor and texture. Think outside the box with crunchy options like fresh cucumber slices or sliced shallots. Even a hint of sweetness from thinly sliced apples would be a welcome addition. To build a spicy burger, consider fresh jalapeños for crunch, but pair it with a rich ingredient like avocado slices to help off-set the spice. Salmon pairs well with a bunch of different herbs, so you could focus on fresh herbs for flavor, too. You can stick with simple seasonings for your salmon burger or herbs like black pepper and parsley, but it might be more fun to get creative with some mint leaves or lemongrass, both of which have a refreshing flavor. For a milder burger with more modest flavors, add a cream cheese spread seasoned with chopped chives, and fold in a crunchy element like crushed pistachios.
Don't forget the burger sauce
No matter what you put between those buns, don't forget to add a little sauce. Salmon has a rich, almost buttery flavor, so it's well-complemented by an acidic or spicy sauce. Go beyond the basics of classic tartar sauce with a homemade lemon dill mayonnaise to give the burger a burst of brightness, or pair a Thai sweet chili sauce with the salmon for a hint of sweet heat. You could also make a quick two-ingredient lemon and brown butter sauce to elevate the seafood burger. For less sweet and more heat, drizzle some sriracha mayonnaise on top, or make it even spicier with a wasabi or chipotle mayonnaise instead. Most of these sauces are easy to make at home with just a base of mayonnaise and sour cream, but there are also plenty of store-bought versions available.
If you don't want to include a sauce, at least add a drizzle of lemon juice or even some lemon butter to the warm patty. Ultimately, the sauce you choose depends on the other burger toppings and how the flavors contrast with one another. If you're serving salmon burgers to a group, it could be worth it to make a few different sauces and let guests choose their own adventure.