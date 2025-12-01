These Must-Try Toppings Make Salmon Burgers Unforgettable

Salmon burgers are a high-protein, better-for-you way to enjoy a classic burger. This fish is loaded with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and selenium, all of which play a role in things like heart and reproductive health. When building one at home, stick to varieties like sockeye or coho to make a no-fuss salmon burger, and don't forget to enhance it with toppings to bring out the best flavor.

With burger toppings, focus on flavor and texture. Think outside the box with crunchy options like fresh cucumber slices or sliced shallots. Even a hint of sweetness from thinly sliced apples would be a welcome addition. To build a spicy burger, consider fresh jalapeños for crunch, but pair it with a rich ingredient like avocado slices to help off-set the spice. Salmon pairs well with a bunch of different herbs, so you could focus on fresh herbs for flavor, too. You can stick with simple seasonings for your salmon burger or herbs like black pepper and parsley, but it might be more fun to get creative with some mint leaves or lemongrass, both of which have a refreshing flavor. For a milder burger with more modest flavors, add a cream cheese spread seasoned with chopped chives, and fold in a crunchy element like crushed pistachios.