The Best Salmon To Buy For No-Fuss Burgers
Salmon burgers are an easy way to elevate burger night. You only need some fish and a few simple seasonings that help the burger shine. Salmon burgers also pack a ton of nutrients in each bite. Certain types of salmon make better burgers, however, so it can be a little disappointing if you choose a variety that comes out too dry or oily. To get the lowdown on which fish make the best salmon patties, we talked to chef Mikaela Reuben, who is releasing her new cookbook "Eat to Love: Where Health Meets Flavor" in June. With her background in science and nutrition, we knew that this health-conscious chef would not only point us in the right direction at the fish counter to make the best salmon burgers at home but also explain why they work. The key, she says, is choosing varieties that balance fat and flavor.
"Sockeye and Coho Salmon are ideal for burgers because they have a clean, rich flavor and a firm texture that holds together well when chopped," said Reuben. "Their moderate fat content helps keep the burgers moist without being greasy."
If you're heading to the supermarket for salmon burger supplies, look for fresh Sockeye, a Northern Pacific salmon, at the fish counter. It should be readily available at well-stocked stores. If your local grocery store doesn't have much of a fresh salmon selection, you can also typically find it in frozen filets or in the canned aisle with the tuna. Coho is a bit more readily available in regular grocery stores than Sockeye, and it's often also sold in frozen filets.
Chum salmon is another option
The only drawback to Sockeye and Coho salmon is, perhaps, the flavor. They both have a stronger, fish-forward taste. Mikaela Reuben says that if you'd prefer a salmon variety that's more affordable and has a milder taste, look for Chum salmon. "It's leaner and holds together nicely when chopped, which is why it's often used in pre-made salmon burgers," she said. Chum salmon is almost always sold in U.S. grocery stores in cans or as frozen filets, and it's not always labeled as "Chum." Sometimes, it's called Dog, Keta, or Calico salmon.
Regardless of which variety you choose, there are some rules to follow depending on whether the fish is raw, cooked, canned, or frozen. You'll also want to avoid some of the most common cooking mistakes people make with salmon, like leaving the bone in. If you're working with canned fish, implement a salmon cake hack and reserve some of the liquid from the can to add back in if the mixture seems dry. If the fish is frozen, Reuben advises to make sure it's fully thawed and patted dry before you form burger patties to avoid excess moisture that creates an unstable and loose mix.
While you can make the burgers with either cooked or raw fish, Reuben says that raw salmon will make a more tender burger as long as the mixture is properly bound together. "If you don't have fresh, cooked salmon is a great workaround — just be mindful not to overmix or it can become dry."