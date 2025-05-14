The Best Salmon To Buy For No-Fuss Burgers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salmon burgers are an easy way to elevate burger night. You only need some fish and a few simple seasonings that help the burger shine. Salmon burgers also pack a ton of nutrients in each bite. Certain types of salmon make better burgers, however, so it can be a little disappointing if you choose a variety that comes out too dry or oily. To get the lowdown on which fish make the best salmon patties, we talked to chef Mikaela Reuben, who is releasing her new cookbook "Eat to Love: Where Health Meets Flavor" in June. With her background in science and nutrition, we knew that this health-conscious chef would not only point us in the right direction at the fish counter to make the best salmon burgers at home but also explain why they work. The key, she says, is choosing varieties that balance fat and flavor.

"Sockeye and Coho Salmon are ideal for burgers because they have a clean, rich flavor and a firm texture that holds together well when chopped," said Reuben. "Their moderate fat content helps keep the burgers moist without being greasy."

If you're heading to the supermarket for salmon burger supplies, look for fresh Sockeye, a Northern Pacific salmon, at the fish counter. It should be readily available at well-stocked stores. If your local grocery store doesn't have much of a fresh salmon selection, you can also typically find it in frozen filets or in the canned aisle with the tuna. Coho is a bit more readily available in regular grocery stores than Sockeye, and it's often also sold in frozen filets.