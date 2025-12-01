'A Weekly Must-Have': The Store-Bought Pot Roast Shoppers Rave About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A pot roast is a hearty and comforting meal that can be made with as few as three ingredients chucked into a slow cooker (or even in an Instant Pot for a better, quicker way) and left to cook. Although there are several ways to maximize your pot roast's flavor, like giving the meat a good sear first or seasoning it with unexpected ingredients, making a basic batch can be pretty easy. But as simple as a slow cooker pot roast can be, it still takes several hours to cook — which is just one reason Walmart's Hormel Square Table slow simmered beef roast au jus and savory sauce is earning rave reviews. This heat-and-eat roast can be ready to consume in as little as three to four minutes in the microwave (or up to 10 if you're cooking it on the stove).

On the Walmart website, verified buyers report that the beef roast is versatile, flavorful, and easy to prepare. A couple reviewers report that it tastes like it is made at home and is virtually indistinguishable from a grandma's pot roast. While the product has an impressive rating overall (4.4 stars out of 5), some reviews do take issue with the fat content of the pot roast, as well as the flavor and texture of the meat. But the majority are satisfied customers who believe it's a staple for easy weekday meals.