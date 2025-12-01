'A Weekly Must-Have': The Store-Bought Pot Roast Shoppers Rave About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A pot roast is a hearty and comforting meal that can be made with as few as three ingredients chucked into a slow cooker (or even in an Instant Pot for a better, quicker way) and left to cook. Although there are several ways to maximize your pot roast's flavor, like giving the meat a good sear first or seasoning it with unexpected ingredients, making a basic batch can be pretty easy. But as simple as a slow cooker pot roast can be, it still takes several hours to cook — which is just one reason Walmart's Hormel Square Table slow simmered beef roast au jus and savory sauce is earning rave reviews. This heat-and-eat roast can be ready to consume in as little as three to four minutes in the microwave (or up to 10 if you're cooking it on the stove).
On the Walmart website, verified buyers report that the beef roast is versatile, flavorful, and easy to prepare. A couple reviewers report that it tastes like it is made at home and is virtually indistinguishable from a grandma's pot roast. While the product has an impressive rating overall (4.4 stars out of 5), some reviews do take issue with the fat content of the pot roast, as well as the flavor and texture of the meat. But the majority are satisfied customers who believe it's a staple for easy weekday meals.
Serving Hormel's Square Table pot roast
Hormel's Square Table beef roast is incredibly versatile: You don't just have to eat it with roasted veggies as though it were a typical pot roast. Hormel's serving suggestions include using it for beef stir fry, tacos, or even a French dip sandwich. All of these are low-effort recipes, thanks to the beef roast. Simply heat it, shred it, and add it to your meal, whether that's filling for a taco shell or on French bread with sautéed onions. If you're using it more as-is, Hormel suggests simply serving it over mashed potatoes, vegetables, egg noodles, or as an open-faced sandwich.
Whichever route you take, you'll want to round it out with some additional ingredients or flavorful sides. The 15-ounce beef roast claims to serve three people, but some consumers note that a more realistic estimate is two people (even with sides). One reviewer on Walmart's website does say that, when served with rice, candied yams, and cabbage, the meal is enough to serve their entire family. Several use it for simple soups and stews as well: Simply throw it into the pot with some canned tomatoes, beans, and veggies, plus some seasonings of your choice for a satisfying, warming meal.
If you do like the convenience and taste of the beef roast, you may want to look into Hormel's other Square Table offerings as well. These include a slow simmered pork roast au jus and savory sauce, an Italian seasoned beef roast, meat loaf, and several chicken options, among others.