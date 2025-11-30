The DIY Rag Storage Hack For A Cleaner, More Organized Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen rags — most everyone has them stuffed in a drawer somewhere in the kitchen. Yes, there is a way that you can double the lifespan of your paper towels, but rags are a sustainable option that's better than wasting countless dollars to buy endless rolls. In some circumstances, rags even clean better than paper towels; microfiber cloths in particular can hold a lot more water than a thin sheet of paper towels. But instead of leaving them in a haphazard pile, consider one of the numerous ways to organize those rags so they're easy to grab, look nice, and take up less space in your kitchen.

If you're particularly crafty, you can repurpose toilet paper rolls as a decorative rag holder. When you've collected at least six empty rolls, use binder glue like Teawoo's Book Repair & Binding Glue Kit, which dries clear, to glue the rolls together in a triangle. When the glue is dry, you can get creative and paint the rolls fun colors that match your kitchen if you wish! Set it in a cabinet or punch a hole toward the edge of the top roll and guide a ribbon through to hang the rag organizer on a hook in your pantry or on the wall. Roll up your rags and stuff one into each roll. You can make this hanger bigger or smaller as needed by adding more rows of toilet paper rolls.