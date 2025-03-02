How You Can Double The Lifespan Of Your Paper Towels

Among the items deemed necessary in every kitchen are paper towels, needed for anything from wiping up spills to cleaning your microwave. That said, keeping an eye on how many you use should also take precedence. Since paper towels are disposable and inevitably wind up in landfills, you may be looking for creative ways to minimize how many you use per day. The simplest way to reduce your paper towel usage is by cutting each roll in half.

By using one half of a roll at a time, you're instantly grabbing less, which in turn reduces the amount used. Especially if you purchase high-absorbency varieties, you may not even realize how far a small square can go until you try. If you need more, you can always grab extra. However, by using a smaller sheet from the start, your needs will likely adjust, and in the end, your paper towel stores will last longer.

To try this technique for yourself, place a roll of paper towels on a cutting board. Keeping the roll steady with one hand, use a sharp knife and cut straight through the center. While you can use either a straight or serrated blade, the latter tends to work best. Using fewer paper towels from the start doesn't make the prospect of cleaning drips, spills, and countertop messes less manageable. As a matter of fact, small sheets are ideal in certain situations.