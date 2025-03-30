This Wine Rack Storage Hack Was Made For Serious Home Bakers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen clutter is just a fact of life for home bakers. No matter how big your kitchen is, there never seems to be enough space for all the bowls and mixers, measuring spoons, pots, pans, muffin tins, and cookie sheets. And you probably don't even want to think about the rolling pin drawer — those kitchen tools are hard to store with their weird, oblong shape and different sizes. They get jammed in the drawer and reaching in to get whatever you need gets a bit dodgy. That's where a wine rack can come into the picture.

Store your rolling pins in a wine rack to keep them organized and easy to grab when you're in the middle of a project. Instead of rifling through a dark drawer, you'll have all your rolling pins displayed and easy to see, and you'll have less risk of smashing a finger while you're fishing out the rolling pin you need.

Organization is one of the keys to decluttering a kitchen, and sometimes you have to get creative. Magnetized baskets and peg-board walls help organize and store utensils and small kitchen tools. A wine rack will keep those rolling pins stored out of the way, and it'll add a little something extra to the design of the space.