This Wine Rack Storage Hack Was Made For Serious Home Bakers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen clutter is just a fact of life for home bakers. No matter how big your kitchen is, there never seems to be enough space for all the bowls and mixers, measuring spoons, pots, pans, muffin tins, and cookie sheets. And you probably don't even want to think about the rolling pin drawer — those kitchen tools are hard to store with their weird, oblong shape and different sizes. They get jammed in the drawer and reaching in to get whatever you need gets a bit dodgy. That's where a wine rack can come into the picture.
Store your rolling pins in a wine rack to keep them organized and easy to grab when you're in the middle of a project. Instead of rifling through a dark drawer, you'll have all your rolling pins displayed and easy to see, and you'll have less risk of smashing a finger while you're fishing out the rolling pin you need.
Organization is one of the keys to decluttering a kitchen, and sometimes you have to get creative. Magnetized baskets and peg-board walls help organize and store utensils and small kitchen tools. A wine rack will keep those rolling pins stored out of the way, and it'll add a little something extra to the design of the space.
How to choose a wine rack for rolling pin storage
You don't have to wait for your wine rack to go out of commission to set your rolling pins up in their new home. There are plenty of options you can find in conventional box stores, thrift stores, and online — you just have to do a bit of hunting to find the wine rack that'll fit your needs.
A free-standing, foldable three-bottle wooden wine rack is a great choice if you have just a few rolling pins to organize and you don't want to attach anything to the wall. You can also find countertop wine racks that'll hold more rolling pins, like this eight-bottle wooden wine rack, and versions with extra storage built-in. Another option is to go for a wall-mounted wine rack, like this three-tier wood and metal one.
As you're shopping around, use the opportunity to tie your kitchen aesthetic together a bit more. Think about how the look of your wine rack will jive with the rest of your appliances and the look of your kitchen. Is the countertop a good place for your new rolling pin rack or could the wall be a better place, serving as a handy spot for your baking stuff and adding visual interest at the same time?