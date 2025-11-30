Why You Should Add Chai Spices To Your Favorite Sugar Cookies

Perhaps nothing elicits warm memories like fresh-baked cookies. The smell from the oven permeates the house, bringing a sense of cozy warmth. Some are more complex than others, but even if you're not an experienced baker, sugar cookies can be a simple gateway into the oven life. They're one of the easiest cookies to bake for beginners, and there are certainly a number of ingredients that make sugar cookies shine — you can even go from sweet to savory. But one of the best additions that balances sweetness is chai spice.

Chowhound spoke with Christina Tosi, the chef and owner of Milk Bar, for her expert advice when making chai spice cookies. Recently, she teamed up with McCormick to create the McCormick x Milk Bar Eggnog English Toffee Cookie, proving that unconventional combinations can yield delicious results. To add chai spices to your sugar cookies, Tosi says, "You can either open chai tea bags and add the contents in with the dry ingredients of the cookie recipe (I'd start with 1 to 2 bags depending on the chai's intensity), or chai tea mix (I'd start with 2 to 3 tablespoons, reducing some sugar in the recipe, if your tea mix contains sugar)."