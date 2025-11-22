9 Ingredients That Make Sugar Cookies Shine

Sugar cookies are the perfect base to build a creative dessert. Their flavor is sweet enough to enjoy on its own but simple enough to benefit from all kinds of enhancements — such as a dash of cinnamon or a hint of bourbon — that turn sweet cookies into something a little more savory. When making homemade cookies, you can add just about any flavor you want, but the key is to understand how an added ingredient impacts the flavor and texture of the cookies.

For most of these additions, a little goes a long way. Whether it's an extract or an herb, small quantities are key. Since you can't get a full flavor profile just by sampling the cookie dough, "to taste" doesn't apply here. Instead, opt for these small quantities if you're mixing the ingredients right into the batter. Some of these add-ons can also be sprinkled on top of the cookies as they come out of the oven, which might work better if you're unsure of how much to add.