9 Ingredients That Make Sugar Cookies Shine
Sugar cookies are the perfect base to build a creative dessert. Their flavor is sweet enough to enjoy on its own but simple enough to benefit from all kinds of enhancements — such as a dash of cinnamon or a hint of bourbon — that turn sweet cookies into something a little more savory. When making homemade cookies, you can add just about any flavor you want, but the key is to understand how an added ingredient impacts the flavor and texture of the cookies.
For most of these additions, a little goes a long way. Whether it's an extract or an herb, small quantities are key. Since you can't get a full flavor profile just by sampling the cookie dough, "to taste" doesn't apply here. Instead, opt for these small quantities if you're mixing the ingredients right into the batter. Some of these add-ons can also be sprinkled on top of the cookies as they come out of the oven, which might work better if you're unsure of how much to add.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon and sugar have always been a perfect pairing. If you love cinnamon's warm, slightly spicy flavor, add a dash to your sugar cookie dough. But don't overuse the cinnamon. A common cinnamon-to-sugar ratio is 1:4, so add no more than a quarter of the amount of sugar in your batter. For an even milder hint of cinnamon, sprinkle a bit over top of the cookies as soon as they come out of the oven and while they're still hot.
Vanilla or almond extract
A hint of vanilla is often called for in cookie recipes. Its warm, borderline-boozy notes are a perfect way to build on that already sweet cookie flavor. But, if you're prepping a boxed cookie dough that doesn't already contain this ingredient, it's worth adding. A classic homemade sugar cookie batch calls for about 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, so don't add more than that to the packaged batter.
For a slightly nutty yet still warm flavor, you can also opt for almond extract, but keep in mind it's a different flavor than regular almonds — it's made from almond oil, not almonds themselves. Some inexpensive almond extracts are actually made from other plants that contain a flavorful chemical also found in almond oil, so do your research if you want to purchase a good-quality almond extract.
Bourbon
Speaking of boozy, if you want a true kick in those cookies, swap the vanilla extract for a splash of bourbon. It's essentially all of those delicious notes that belong in a cookie; bourbon emits hints of vanilla, caramel, and even the warmth and spice of cinnamon. Plus, you get a bigger boozy flavor. For a standard batch of sugar cookies, add about 3 tablespoons of bourbon. For an even better pairing, swap the granulated sugar with light brown sugar. The molasses infusion is an ideal complement to the bourbon.
Caramel
To build on the sugar cookie's sweetness without the contrasting flavors of spice or alcohol, just add caramel. You can incorporate a little right into the batter or drizzle it on top when the cookies come out of the oven. If you love sweet, sugary flavors, it's an easy way to embellish this dessert. Of course, you can always cut it with a little sea salt for a savory contrast.
Sea salt
Sea salt doesn't only have a home in caramel sugar cookies. You can sprinkle some flakes right on top of classic sugar cookies for that same sweet-yet-salty balance. There are many different salt types, including sea salt, kosher salt, and table salt. For cookies, sea salt is your best bet. It's salt that's made from evaporating sea water, giving it a strong, intense flavor and larger crystals. When sprinkled over top of sugar cookies, you only need a few flakes — and you can actually feel the flakes when you bite the cookie, giving the treat some added texture. You can get away with using kosher salt, too, but do us a favor and avoid using iodized table salt.
Lavender
If you're not incorporating lavender into your cooking, then you're missing out on a solid blend of sweet, floral, and herbal notes. To incorporate lavender into sugar cookies, you just need a small amount of lavender flowers; they're flavorful, and you don't want to overpower the sugar cookie flavor. Chop them finely so there aren't big chunks in the dough, and use about ½ teaspoon for a standard sugar cookie recipe. This gives you that subtle floral aftertaste that should have everyone wondering what the secret ingredient is.
Rosemary
Similarly to lavender, rosemary is a plant that deserves to be added to the ingredients list. It has an earthy, woody flavor that brings a different kind of balance to the cookies than lavender would, and its aromatic, strong flavor means you only need a touch. To incorporate it, finely chop some rosemary leaves — not the woody stems — and fold them into the dough. For a more subtle flavor, you can let the butter soften with a rosemary sprig on top, then add the butter to the recipe as normal to infuse the flavor more indirectly.
Pistachios
For a savory crunch, just about any nut would be a good addition to sugar cookies. Walnuts and almonds work, but for a slightly buttery, extra-salty flavor, pistachios are perfect. They offer a good contrast to the sugar cookies, plus their green shade gives the cookies a pop of color. For a little more texture, you can roughly chop the pistachios; finely chop them if you want them to blend more seamlessly. Fold the nuts in the same way you would fold in chocolate chips. You can also opt to sprinkle some finely chopped nuts on top when the cookies are still warm. Gently press them to make sure they stay.
Lemon zest
The acidity and brightness of lemon zest makes it a perfect addition to many sweet treats. It's the reason lemon bars and lemon meringue are such popular desserts. Lemon zest is sweeter with less of a sour bite than lemon juice, so it makes a great addition to sugar cookie batter without bringing too much of a contrast.
To zest a lemon, run the unpeeled fruit gently along a zester — make sure you're using it the right way — ensuring you only remove the bright yellow part of the skin rather than the more bitter, white-colored part. Then, just fold a little zest into the batter for a flavor pop.