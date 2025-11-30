You Can Still Dine At The Restaurant That Inspired Marty Robbins' Hit Song 'El Paso'

In September 1959, country star Marty Robbins released his song "El Paso," which by early the next year hit No. 1 on both the country and pop charts. The song introduced the world to a restaurant in El Paso, Texas, called Rosa's Cantina, and the tragic tale of a jealous, gun-happy cowboy and his love, Feleena, that played out there. In the song, the gunslinger kills a man, goes on the run, and then returns to Rosa's Cantina to see Feleena one more time, even though it means his death. The song may have come from Robbins' imagination, but Rosa's Cantina was, and is, an actual place.

The small restaurant opened in 1957 as a bar with a limited menu and has grown over the years into a full-fledged Mexican restaurant, in part thanks to Robbins' song. In fact, its current owner, Patricia Teyes, bought Rosa's Cantina in 2007 for that very reason. So while country singer and actor Roy Rogers is still associated with his titular drink and Elvis with his fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches, Robbins and Rosa's are forever linked. And the connection continues to draw fans from across the world to the restaurant's doors.