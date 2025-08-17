How Texas Proved A Cheap Beer Can Be Just As Tasty As A Craft Brew
Craft beer changed the game in the United States, and while brands like Budweiser may still sell the lion's share of the country's brew, its scrappy cousin has claimed nearly a quarter of the $117 billion U.S. beer market and an outsized importance in the culture. But in Texas, there's a macro brewery putting out a cheap beer with deep ties to the Lone Star state and a thirst-quenching drinkability that's hard to beat. Lone Star Beer may not be considered craft beer because of the size of its production and other factors, such as a lack of experimentation or an unusual flavor profile. Still, it's a tasty beer that's crisp and clean with bread notes and a touch of sweetness that's garnered legions of fans in Texas and beyond.
The brand has been around for at least 85 years (there's some controversy as to whether it's related to an older brewing company with the same name that started in 1884). Whatever its age, Lone Star has become a fixture in Texas, and it's not just because of the price — a six-pack of longnecks can run you as little as around $7 — or the fact that country legend Willie Nelson has been a longtime fan. Nope, it comes down to taste.
Lone Star Beer has Texas-sized drinkability
Lone Star Beer, which is now owned by Pabst, is an adjunct lager. This means that it's brewed at a lower temperature using bottom fermentation like all lagers, but with the addition of an adjunct cereal grain to the traditional malted barley. In the case of Lone Star, it's corn, which adds a touch of sweetness to the final product. The style of beer is known for being lighter bodied, crisp, and crushable with a relatively low ABV; Lone Star's is just 4.65%.
This adds up to a beer that's the perfect accompaniment for food, especially barbecue. While some craft beer styles can be delicious on their own, they may not work as well with certain foods, like a super hoppy IPA and delicately flavored seafood, and this is where Lone Star shines. We rated it the second-best cheap beer out of 22 different brands, including Bud Light, which was the clear loser. The combination of price and flavor earned Lone Star high marks with our reviewer.
In a startling turn, after years of shunning adjuncts, some craft breweries are starting to embrace them to produce lighter beers more like Lone Star. And if so many Texans absolutely love this beer, it indeed must have something going for it.