How Texas Proved A Cheap Beer Can Be Just As Tasty As A Craft Brew

Craft beer changed the game in the United States, and while brands like Budweiser may still sell the lion's share of the country's brew, its scrappy cousin has claimed nearly a quarter of the $117 billion U.S. beer market and an outsized importance in the culture. But in Texas, there's a macro brewery putting out a cheap beer with deep ties to the Lone Star state and a thirst-quenching drinkability that's hard to beat. Lone Star Beer may not be considered craft beer because of the size of its production and other factors, such as a lack of experimentation or an unusual flavor profile. Still, it's a tasty beer that's crisp and clean with bread notes and a touch of sweetness that's garnered legions of fans in Texas and beyond.

The brand has been around for at least 85 years (there's some controversy as to whether it's related to an older brewing company with the same name that started in 1884). Whatever its age, Lone Star has become a fixture in Texas, and it's not just because of the price — a six-pack of longnecks can run you as little as around $7 — or the fact that country legend Willie Nelson has been a longtime fan. Nope, it comes down to taste.