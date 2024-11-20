What Is A Roy Rogers Drink And Is It The Same As A Rob Roy?

Mixing up your Roys is not a mistake you want to make, particularly when sitting at a swanky bar — or ordering for a child. A Roy Rogers is the Coca-Cola-flavored cousin of a Shirley Temple. While Shirley Temples feature ginger ale or a lemon-lime soda like Sprite, grenadine, and a maraschino cherry, a Roy Rogers simply swaps the ginger ale for Coke (or another type of cola). Both are nonalcoholic American favorites frequently ordered by children, abstaining adults, and nostalgia-seekers alike.

A Rob Roy, on the other hand, is a slow-sipping, alcohol-forward, very-grown-up cocktail similar to a Manhattan. Scotch, vermouth, and Angostura bitters are stirred with ice and served up in a chilled glass, then garnished with brandied cherries. And ordering one for a child is a bartender-confusing cocktail-ordering mistake that could also result in a call to the police. Though there's nothing stopping you from ordering a bubbly, boozy Shirley Temple for yourself.

But apart from their American origins and similar garnishes, their shared reference to someone called "Roy" is the only thing Rob Roys and Roy Rogers have in common.