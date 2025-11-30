This Award-Winning Distillery Is Producing Some Of The Best Batches Of Bourbon In The US

There's definitely something to be said about whiskey distilleries that have stood the test of time. Old Overholt is the oldest brand of rye whiskey in the U.S. that you can still buy, spanning over 200 years of history. But every so often, a new whiskey maker comes along that shakes the industry. One of these is Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, which has a unique approach to how it makes its award-winning bourbon and rye, and the proof is in some of the best small-batch whiskey in the country.

Rabbit Hole Distillery has an ultra-modern, energy-efficient glass and steel distillery in downtown Louisville, where it earned the title of North America's Leading Bourbon Distillery Tour by the World Travel Awards for the fourth year in a row. The tour dives into the distilling process and ends with a whiskey tasting for $25 per adult. For the bar alone, it's a must-see part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail for whiskey connoisseurs.

Kaveh Zamanian, an Iranian-American clinical psychologist turned whiskey maker, founded Rabbit Hole in 2012 and brought an outsider's approach to the business. It paid off in a big way. After only a decade, he was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. And all of the distillery's core spirits — Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye, and Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished In PX Sherry Casks — have won awards in various competitions.