This Is The Oldest Brand Of Rye Whiskey You Can Buy In The US

There's a brand of rye whiskey you can sip today with a history stretching so far back that, at the time of its birth, the United States had a mere 7.2 million people, James Madison was president, and Louisiana was about to become a state.

Old Overholt started as a small farm distillery in West Overton, Pennsylvania, in 1810 and would rise to become one of America's favorite whiskeys for a time. Among its devotees were two presidents who served nearly a hundred years apart: Ulysses S. Grant may have been an Old Crow bourbon fan, but he also loved Old Overholt, as did John F. Kennedy. It would survive Prohibition thanks to a Gilded Age millionaire, but the brand lost some of its prestige over the years and ended up on the bottom shelf, along with some bourbons that are still worth buying. Still, Old Overholt weathered good times and bad to endure for more than 200 years, and it remains the oldest continuously produced whiskey — not just rye — in America.